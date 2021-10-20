Cannabis company continues to generate strong interest and support from Nevada retail sector for cannabis flower and concentrates from Apex Facility in Las Vegas

Kelowna, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Fiore Cannabis (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) ("Fiore" or the "Company"), a licensed multi-state cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, today announced its participation at MJBizCon being held in Las Vegas this week and shared a number of corporate updates.

Fiore has developed strong relationships with the Nevada retail market to distribute the Company's organic, high-THC cannabis products produced at its Apex cultivation and production Facility in Las Vegas.

"We are hosting numerous groups on tours of our Apex facility in Las Vegas this week. I am excited to let investors see, first hand, the 'no till, living soil' organic growing methodology that produces our award-winning Fiore flower and to show off our relaunched extraction lab to strategic partners and customers alike," said Erik Anderson, President and CEO of Fiore Cannabis. "These sessions will include our top retail partners in Las Vegas such as Exhale, Jenny's Dispensary and Reef Dispensaries - all of whom have been so supportive of Fiore's brand and in helping supply our industry-leading cannabis products to Nevada consumers."

Tyler Brennan from Exhale Brands noted, "We have a longstanding relationship with Fiore. Their organic flower is second to none in the local market and will be a strong contender in the upcoming Nevada Cannabis Cup 2021 competition. We're proud to be the first dispensary to begin carrying concentrates from the company's Diamante Labs brand as the initial run of batters and sugars have been off-the-charts good. We look forward to continuing our quality relationship with Fiore."

Fiore is entering the High Times Cannabis Cup Nevada: People's Choice 2021 competition with submissions in various flower categories. Fiore was a first-place winner in the previous Cannabis Cup held in Nevada for its Super Glue hybrid flower.

The Company's partnership with Allied Corp. ("Allied"), which has an option to purchase a cannabis cultivation licence for the Apex site from Fiore upon U.S. federal legalization, is moving ahead efficiently with the two companies participating in meetings with suppliers and customers during MJBizCon. The companies have already started to break ground at the Apex site to pour the pad for Allied's recently constructed modular facility.

Allied has the option to buy the licence from Fiore for US$1.5 million as per an agreement signed in March 2021. Fiore will be managing the selection of cannabis strains as well as the operation of the new facility once it commences business, which is projected for later this year.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the development of recreational and medical cannabis products since 2014. The Company has expanded its operations to include cultivation, production and retail offerings in the key North American legal jurisdictions of Nevada and California. Fiore's portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, medical, wellness as well as new consumer experience preferences. Current brands include Fiore Cannabis, Diamante Labs, Surfer and The Weekender. The Company operates retail cannabis outlets through its Green Leaf Wellness brand.

