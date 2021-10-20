Puradigm Releases Official Results of Infectious Disease Report Testing Photocatalytic Reactors

Photocatalytic Reactors demonstrated that the growth of viral infections, S. aureus and C. difficile, were reduced by over 99% after 24 and 48 hours compared to control rooms

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021?/ Puradigm, a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies, that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 and the Delta Variant, released the results of a study published by researchers at the Insight Research Institute and Central Michigan University the Infectious Disease Report that tested the use of photocatalytic reactors to clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces.

Surface decontamination is a basic approach to reducing the spread of infections and there is a pressing need for efficient cleaning and decontamination technologies given the burden of C. difficile and MRSA infections within hospitals as well as the emergence of highly transmissible diseases such as COVID-19.

Puradigm photocatalytic reactors were tested in both hospital room and biosafety cabinet environments. Data showed that the growth of viral infections, S. aureus and C. difficile, were reduced by over 99% each after 24 and 48 hours respectively, compared to control rooms. RNA viruses (DENV2 used as an experimental model) were reduced by 98.5% after 24 hours.

Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm commented, "This study has come out at a crucial time especially with the rise in the spread of SARS-CoV-2. This technology can help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our communities and in turn make our environments a safer place for all."

View full report:

Cover and Journal of Infectious Disease Report article

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com.

