Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Volvo Car AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (206/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Volvo Car AB, company registration number
556810-8988, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that
Volvo Car AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day
of trading is expected to be October 28, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 51,138,794 shares of which
1,138,794 preference shares of class C and 50,000,000 common shares of class A. 

Short Name:                VOLCAR B        
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 1,139,703,101      
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                SE0016844831      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:              238766         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                 CCP Cleared       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                 Large cap        
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              STO Equities CCP/182  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                   XSTO          
------------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary
--------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4010 Automobiles & Parts 
--------------------------------------------

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 28 up and including October
29, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 49 and 184 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
