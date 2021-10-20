New BoardEx Report Reveals Nearly 60% of FTSE 350 General Counsels are Sourced Externally

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardEx, the leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping, has released a new report Alumni Networks: Spotlight on the Legal Sector 2021, which analyzes the General Counsels (GCs) in the US and the UK, specifically of the FTS350.

Law firms have long recognized the value of maintaining strong relationships with former employees, particularly to facilitate future business development. As firms navigate the complex and ever-changing markets in which they compete, these insights are critical to building and nurturing powerful alumni networks.

Key findings revealed in BoardEx's Alumni Networks: Spotlight on the Legal Sector 2021 include:

58% of today's FTSE 350 GCs were recruited from outside their companies, compared with just 35% in the US

UK GCs are slightly younger than their US counterparts, with marginally greater female representation

The top GCs obtained their law degrees from a wider array of educational institutions.

The top three law firms by the highest numbers of FTSE 350 GCs are Fresh Fields Bruckhaus Deringer, Clifford Chance and Herbert Smith Freehills

This report was built using BoardEx's unique and proprietary global leadership database, covering 1.5 million board and non-board members, C-suite executives, senior leaders and professional advisors.

Alumni Networks: Spotlight on the Legal Sector 2021 offers unmatched insight into the characteristics of leading GCs, their networks and their connections to those with influential positions at major companies, making it an essential read for firms looking to make the most of their alumni networks.

Access the complete findings and download BoardEx's Alumni Networks: Spotlight on the Legal Sector 2021 to learn more.

