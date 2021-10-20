Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - transfer of sub-fund to Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - name change

Below sub-fund will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Investin to Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest. Due to this, the below changes will be effective as per 1 November 2021. ISIN: DK0060636595 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Investin K Invest US Small Cap Aktier ------------------------------------------------------------------------ New name: Wealth Invest K Invest Globale Small Cap Aktier ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Abb. Name: Wealth Invest K Inv Globale Small Cap Ak ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: INIKUS ------------------------------------------------------------------------ New short name: WEIKCA ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 142920 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021098