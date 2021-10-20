GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data's SEKUR Privacy and Security Solution Increases Quarter Over Quarter Subscriptions by over 1,260% from Q2 to Q3 2021

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as a result of its initial launch in the US markets of its SEKUR and as a result of its marketing campaign, the Company has increased its subscriptions of SEKUR and SEKURMESSENGER by over 1,260% in Q3 2021 as compared to Q2 2021.

SEKUR and its Messenger version SEKURMESSENGER are registering new subscribers daily and are numbering over 2.650 paid up subscribers, and increasing daily. Should the rate of subscriptions remain the same, GlobeX expects to reach 10,000 paid up subscribers within 12 months, or by the end of October 2022. The Company is launching BusinessMail from SEKUR by the end of Q4 2021 and plans to launch a new email application in Q1 2022 that will encompass all the secure webmail features of SEKUR such as SekurSend and SekurReply, in one simple and easy to use email application. The Company has received numerous inquiries for its business email solution and for the SEKURMAIL application and is taking reservations for the solution.

More details on the revenues for Q3 2021 will be released once the Company publishes its Q3 2021 financials on SEDAR in the coming weeks.

GlobeX is benefiting from a sizable marketing effort in the USA, which also includes the SEKUR Privacy and Security Segment and airs every Sunday between 10AM and 11AM EST on NEWSMAXTV and during the week on Fox Business TV and Bloomberg TV channels, and discusses weekly cyber-attacks and how consumers and businesses can protect themselves against these cyber-attacks. It also discusses SEKUR as a more private and safer alternative to BigTech solutions, and discusses various features of SEKUR and how to make the best use of them, educating the public about data privacy and identity protection in the cyberworld. Additionally, the Company's CEO, Alain Ghiai, is interviewed from the NASDAQ headquarters by Jane King, a financial journalist, and discusses the issues of cybersecurity, data privacy, and brings awareness to GlobeX Data and its suite of secure and private solutions, such as SEKUR. It also recently signed up and contracted with its media partners FMW Media, for a 96 feet wide by 19 feet high giant digital billboard at 4 Time Square on the NASDAQ building, which displays a 15 seconds commercial on SEKUR every 2.5 minutes.

The 15 seconds commercial can be seen live on Webcamtaxi here: SEKUR Live Billboard 4 Time Square NASDAQ Bldg . The ad is placed on the horizontal electronic billboard to the right of the word Nasdaq.

The 15 second commercial can be seen here: SEKUR 15 Seconds Commercial

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very satisfied with the results of our marketing campaign, and thrilled to have been able to protect close to 3,000 people so far from cyber hacks via email or messenger. This is only the beginning, as we plan to increase the rate of subscriptions once we launch SEKURMAIL application and our business email service by Q1 2022. For now, we are happy to protect all of our American supporters with our Swiss hosted, non BigTech secure communications solutions. We continue to push hard and we are using our funds wisely to obtain the best ROI on our investment when it comes to client acquisition and marketing. We are also very happy to have our biggest marketing campaigns launching out of New York City, with our 200 digital panels in the New York subway and our giant digital ad in Time Square and our fixed billboard on Broadway. We look forward to continue protecting everyone against cyber hackers and provide the most private email and messaging service in the market today with no data mining, no BigTech hosting and Swiss privacy laws to protect all our SEKUR subscribers."

Sekur , which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend ®. SekurSend ® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply ® , without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend ® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving. Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices. SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers. Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors. GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved. About GlobeX Data Ltd. GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products directly through its websites, through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. On behalf of Management

