The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared its first interim dividend in respect of the financial period ending 31 May 2022 of 0.9 pence per ordinary share, payable on 25 February 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 24 December 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 23 December 2021.

The Board expects at least to maintain the dividend level for this financial year.

20 October 2021

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45