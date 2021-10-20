Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 23rd Annual SoCalBio Conference

Presentation to highlight Mosaic's naturally-derived immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101

Intratumoral administration of MIE-101 activates immune cells to initiate potent, systemic and durable antitumor immunity

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic, will present at the 23rd Annual SoCalBio Conference in Long Beach, California, on Thursday, October 21 at 12:15 pm PST. Mr. King's presentation will focus on Mosaic's natural immuno-oncology candidate MIE-101, and the Company's plans to advance the candidate into clinical development.

About MIE-101

Mosaic's lead therapeutic candidate, MIE-101, is derived from the cowpea mosaic virus (CPMV), a plant virus that does not infect humans or animals, but can stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses, as shown in multiple preclinical models of cancer, including melanoma, breast, ovarian, brain and colon. Unlike experimental intratumoral treatments intended to utilize viruses to directly invade and destroy cancer cells, known as oncolytic viruses, MIE-101 represents a novel approach to cancer treatment. MIE-101 has been shown to engage multiple Toll-like receptors on host immune cells in the tumor that have evolved to detect foreign invaders. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that these immune cells then attack the tumor, while also producing molecules that attract, activate and train additional immune cells to recognize and fight the tumor that was directly treated as well as attacking tumors in other areas of the body. MIE-101 has demonstrated single agent activity in preclinical tumor models and enhanced antitumor effects when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other standard cancer therapies.

About SoCalBio

Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that serves the biotech, med tech, IVD and digital health communities in the six counties that comprise the Greater Los Angeles region (Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Bernardino). SoCalBio's programs help local firms gain access to capital, potential partners, and other business services. The Council also promotes technology transfer and workforce training, while informing policymakers and the public at-large about the benefits of the region's bioscience industry. SoCalBio is open to membership by firms and organizations engaged in all aspects of bioscience research, technology development, and commercialization. The SoCalBio Conference is an annual event showcasing Southern California value-based bioscience innovations and efficient pathways to bring them to market. The conference focuses on company presentations by emerging biotech, device, diagnostic, and digital health companies. To learn more about the Southern California Biomedical Council's 23rd Annual Conference, please click here.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea mosaic virus ("CPMV"), which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators and co-founders at the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) that has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine research is currently being performed by our co-founders and was funded by the National Science Foundation. For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss Mosaic's future operations and its ability to successfully advance the product candidates; the nature, strategy and focus of Mosaic's business; and the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any of Mosaic's product candidates. Mosaic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Mosaic's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of these forward-looking statements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including the uncertainties of: raising sufficient capital or grant funding to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; the risks associated with cold-chain requirements for each potential product; the timing of rapid development may take significantly longer than anticipated; the ease of administration may not be achieved; advancing Mosaic's multiple products into clinical trials, the clinical development and regulatory approval of Mosaic's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement; enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the potential that earlier preclinical studies of Mosaic's product candidates may not be predictive of future results; risks related to business interruptions, including but not limited to, the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could harm Mosaic's financial condition and increase its costs and expenses. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risks discussed in Mosaic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Mosaic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether, as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Jay Carlson

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

info@mosaicie.com

Strategic corporate inquires can be sent to partnering@mosaicie.com.

SOURCE: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668841/Mosaic-ImmunoEngineering-Announces-Upcoming-Presentation-at-the-23rd-Annual-SoCalBio-Conference