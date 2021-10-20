Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steve Martin as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Martin brings over 18 years of capital markets and corporate leadership experience spanning the oil and gas, clean energy and technology sectors. Steve most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of 7D Surgical Inc., seeing it through its successful acquisition by a US publicly listed issuer, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Prior to working at 7D Surgical, Steve was a Portfolio Manager and the Chief Executive Officer of KAIOG Capital Partners, a focused asset management firm devoted exclusively to the North American energy sector. Before KAIOG, Mr. Martin was a Portfolio Manager and Partner at a boutique energy investment firm where he launched and managed a clean energy fund, that was ranked as the highest performing mutual fund in Canada amongst all classes in 2008, according to Globefund. Steve began his career at Deloitte & Touche LLP and has numerous newspaper citations to his name, while appearing as a guest on BNN to discuss opportunities in clean energy.

Mr. Martin earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Internal Auditor designations and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) degree from Queens University.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Rick Low as he transitions from CFO into the role of Manager, Finance and Accounting. Rick has provided many years of dedicated service to our Company and his professionalism is greatly appreciated," stated Greg Clarkes, CEO of ReGen III. "Looking ahead, I am excited to welcome Steve to our team. Steve has strong capital markets experience with deep roots and I know his past involvement in successful entrepreneurial ventures will translate into strategic thinking and constructive actions as we transition to a green infrastructure project builder and operator, first in Texas and then globally."

Options Granted to New Appointee

In connection with the Board appointment, the Company has issued 600,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.79 per option, valid for a period of two years from the date of grant. The options will vest in two equal tranches: 300,000 on October 19, 2022 and 300,000 on April 19, 2023.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech recycling company creating more sustainable solutions that include better environmental outcomes and compelling economics. ReGen III owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil ("UMO") re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils than traditional methods, including 55% Group III.

Earlier this year, ReGen III engaged Koch Project Solutions, LLC ("KPS") to provide project execution management services leading up to the turnkey delivery of its new facility in Texas whereby, KPS will lead ReGen III's world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams (PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies) through the completion of detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up. ReGen III has already signed a definitive offtake agreement with bp to purchase 100% of the Company's base oils produced at the proposed Texas re-refining facility.

