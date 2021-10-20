Transparency Market Research: Single Use Cystoscope Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 150 Mn by 2031; Growing Acceptance of Patient-ready Instruments in Urology to Bolster Demand: TMR Study

- Reduced risk of cross-contamination, better cost-transparency, and comparable performance with reusable ones to boost acceptance among urologists and procurement managers (PMs)

- Grasper-integrated disposable flexible cystoscopes gathering traction in diagnosing and treating lower urinary disorders; demand for advanced instruments for flexible cystoscopy procedures to offer incremental opportunities to market players

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The significant risk of cystoscopy-related transmission of pathogens and concerns of costly and labor-intensive reprocessing associated with reusable cystoscopes have shifted the attention toward single use cystoscopes. Single use cystoscopes are characterized by being market-ready instruments and gaining acceptance in various urological practices, notably in managing lower urinary disorders. Technological advancements in the single use cystoscope market have resulted in continuous improvement in maneuverability and lent imaging advantages to urologists.

The growing preference of single use digital flexible cystoscopes among urologists and procurement managers (PM) in healthcare facilities is propelling prospects of the single use cystoscope market. Healthcare facilities in Europe, the U.S., and Japan, in recent years, are converting a significant percentage of their cystoscopy procedures to single-use instrument. The prospects are expected to grow steadily, and a TMR report projects the global single use cystoscope market to reach US$ 150 Mn by 2031.

Innovations in flexible cystoscope platforms have enabled urologists to harness high-quality flexible endoscopes in diagnosing and detecting bladder cancer. In this regard, single-use flexible cystoscope with integrated graspers have attracted significant attention among doctors and healthcare staff, mainly due to decreased per-use costs. The flexible cystoscope segment held a major share of the single use cystoscope market.

Key Findings of Single Use Cystoscope Market Study

Savings in Cleaning and Repair Costs Due to Conversion to Single Use Cystoscopes Improve Productivity of Healthcare Staff: Urology practices have become increasingly aware about the advantages of single use cystoscopes over reusable ones. Reusable cystoscopes have been found to add to cystoscopy-related infections due to inadequate cleaning or reprocessing, lead to hidden costs in maintenance, and sometimes cause delay in the cystoscopy procedures. All this result in the decreased productivity of healthcare staff. A number of healthcare facilities are reconsidering the use of reusable ones, and leaning toward using single use cystoscopes in a sizable number of urology procedures. Stridently, the demand for products in outpatient clinics has risen, offering substantial revenue streams for players in the single use cystoscope market. Technological advancements in flexible cystoscopes have made them market-ready for procedures meant for managing range of lower urinary disorders, notably in diagnosing and treating bladder cancer.

Market Players Improving Environmental Aspects of Instrument to Boost Market Readiness for Single Use Cystoscopes: Environmental impact of single use cystoscopes is a crucial criterion for healthcare facilities to shift toward single-use instruments. Concerns pertaining to their disposability are nudging manufacturers in the single use cystoscope market to incorporate more eco-friendly materials. On the other hand, the use of harmful chemicals for reprocessing is another aspect that has made hospitals and outpatient clinics to prefer single use cystoscopes. The carbon footprint of cystoscopes will remain a prominent aspect underlying the prospect of market-ready instruments in urology practices, notes the TMR study on the single use cystoscope market.

Single Use Cystoscope Market: Key Drivers

Diagnostic flexible cystoscopies are steadily growing across the world, especially in elderly population. Procedures have become the mainstay in surveillance of bladder cancer. The prevalence of bladder cancer and the rise in incidence of new cases in the past few years have driven the growth of the single use cystoscopes market. In this backdrop, the demand for patient-ready instruments has bolstered the market prospects of single use cystoscopes.

The constant need for increasing urology clinic workflows has set the tone for technological advancements in cystoscopes. This has motivated medical device manufacturers to aim at developing portable products and integrated cystoscopies that can be used for treating lower urinary disorders such as hematuria and incontinence.

Single Use Cystoscope Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the single use cystoscope market are iCLear Limited, LiNA Medical ApS, NeoScope, Inc., UroViu Corporation, YouCare Tech, Coloplast Group, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Global Single Use Cystoscope Market: Segmentation

Single Use Cystoscope Market, by Product

Flexible Cystoscope

Rigid Cystoscope

Single Use Cystoscope Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Single Use Cystoscope Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Vietnam



China



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

