Reading, Berkshire, England-based University of Reading has partnered with YuJa, Inc. to provide a Video Content Management System (CMS), Lecture Capture, video hosting and support services across its multiple UK campuses.

University officials were seeking a solution for both personal and classroom capture that enables digital recording, screen capture, audio and video, and that provides storage and delivery of media to serve its more than 19,000 students from over 150 countries. Providing tools to enhance accessibility, ease of use, and the ability to integrate with the university's Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) also were important considerations.

Prior to the deployment of YuJa, the university didn't have a unified Video Platform. Instead, it used ad-hoc implementations across a variety of systems, including proprietary systems and arrangements made through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not only was the University of Reading looking for a Lecture Capture and Video CMS solution, but officials were interested in practical and technical support for staff to use the platform, and a team that could help guide staff and students to make the best use of the tools to enhance teaching and learning," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "YuJa has a dedicated team of implementation specialists to help integrate systems and train faculty and staff."

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF READING

The University of Reading is a public university in Reading, Berkshire, England. It was founded in 1892 as University College, Reading, a University of Oxford extension college. The University of Reading offers world-class teaching and research across foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from within a stunningly beautiful, award-winning campus. Reading has a global presence, with two overseas campuses including the University of Reading Malaysia and links with organizations in nearly 50 countries.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate, delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005326/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278