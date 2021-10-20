Accor to Highlight its On-Property Sustainability Enhancements via HRS' Innovative Technology, Simplifying the Presentation and Promotion of Green Hotels to Corporate Hotel Procurement Leaders

HRS, the leading global corporate lodging platform, announced the addition of Accor properties, a world leading hospitality group, in HRS' new Green Stay Initiative. This decision provides analytical and time-saving benefits to corporate hotel procurement executives as they increasingly require sustainability data as they consider which properties to include on their list of preferred hotels for 2022 and beyond.

"The world's leading multi-national companies are promoting their aspirations to achieve net-zero operations by 2030 or sooner. These company-wide goals impact managed travel programs, who are tasked to travel more sustainably as they recover from the pandemic," said HRS CEO Tobias Ragge. "Dozens of corporations have already indicated in their hotel RFPs that metrics on energy, water and waste are required for consideration. The need for automation to efficiently deliver such data from hotels to procurement leaders and travelers is vital in today's corporate lodging landscape."

HRS launched its breakthrough Green Stay Initiative in March, providing a seamless and transparent avenue for hotels to share performance metrics on energy, water and waste, while also enabling corporations to steer bookings to hotels aligned with their carbon-related goals. Using a unique algorithm based on validated United Nations and Greenhouse Gas Protocol methodologies, HRS then delivers analytical data to travel program leaders to consider during their hotel procurement process. Icons in online booking displays make it easy for travelers to see the preferred green hotels in their program, further enhancing compliance. HRS works with more than one-third of the Fortune 500 on their hotel programs and Accor is the first global hospitality group to join the Green Stay Initiative.

Accor has always strived to make a positive impact by implementing key initiatives such as plastic elimination, carbon-neutral buildings, food waste and energy consumption. "We're happy to collaborate with HRS to help amplify our sustainability improvements," said Markus Keller, Senior Vice President of Sales Distribution of Accor. "We're committed to an ongoing effort in this area to help keep the planet safe and secure safe traveling for future generations to come."

SmartBrief, the leading digital media publisher for business news, recognized HRS' Green Stay Initiative with a SmartBrief Innovation award in September. Business Travel News also selected the Green Stay Initiative for its prestigious Innovate conference, taking place on October 22 in New York.

"Sustainability is the major issue of this decade, and will likely impact managed business travel more than anything we've seen since the dawn of the Internet," said HRS CEO Tobias Ragge. "We're thrilled to once again work with the leaders of Accor on pioneering industry initiatives that deliver benefits to a broad audience of travelers, corporations, hoteliers and other influential parties."

