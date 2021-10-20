Fact.MR: Hassle Free User Interface Unlocks Potential for Bicycle Subscription Market

- These Companies will Emerge as Netflix of Bicycle Subscription Market

- The bicycle subscription market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into drivers and restraints impacting the growth trajectory through 2031. The report studies various trends and opportunities affecting the demand across leading segments including bicycle type, subscription type, end user and region.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bicycle subscription market is likely witness healthy growth during the forecast period. According to Fact.MR, the global market for bicycles stood at US$ 58 Bn in 2020. With the demand for bicycles projected to increase considerably in the coming years, companies operating in the bicycle subscription market are expected to register higher growth.

Focus on eco-friendly mode of transport and surging adoption of bicycle as preferred ride to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle will push demand for bicycle subscriptions globally.

Subscriptions are considered as a more economical option to personal ownership. The burden of ownership, maintenance, insurance, and the threat of theft is covered by the service rendering company, while the customer just has to subscribe for the bicycle and pedal it to the respective destination.

Bicycle subscription are highly sought-after as it helps people enjoy daily bicycle rides without spending on purchase or maintenance. It not only saves money, but helps to minimize carbon emission. With growing popularity of bike sharing platforms, the bicycle subscription market is projected to expand swiftly during the forecast period.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7015

Various developed countries are encouraging citizens and tourists to use bikes for travelling. Government agencies are encouraging electro-mobility to reduce pollution. As a result, zero emission vehicles are being increasingly promoted through attractive incentives and schemes.

As per Fact.MR, renting electric bicycles are expected to pick up pace during the forecast period. As these e-bikes are much expensive, people are showing keen interest in renting them on subscription basis. As per the report, Europe will emerge as a highly lucrative market for bicycle subscription backed by increasing bicycle sales.

"Increasing penetration of bikes sharing and subscription apps worldwide are making bicycling subscription more attractive to millions of customers. Key market players are introducing attractive n packages to woo customers. This will have a positive impact on the market," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Bicycle Subscription Market Survey

The bicycle subscription market in Europe is witnessing strong growth on the back of increasing e-bikes production and supportive governmental policies.

is witnessing strong growth on the back of increasing e-bikes production and supportive governmental policies. Germany in Europe and the U.S. in North America will spearhead expansion of the bicycle subscription market.

in and the U.S. in will spearhead expansion of the bicycle subscription market. With increasing penetration of e-bikes and presence of key market players, China is likely to register high growth forecast period.

is likely to register high growth forecast period. Leading market players are shifting focus towards expanding footprint in India to capitalize on unmet demand and supportive government policies.

Key Drivers

Post-pandemic changes in cycling trends, expanding penetration in emerging countries, and increasing ridership will boost growth.

High production of bikes in Southeast Asia has catapulted India to the forefront of the bicycle subscription market. Surging demand in India will continue supporting growth in the market.

To gain in-depth insights on Bicycle Subscription Market, request methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7015

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the bicycle subscription market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio. They also are extending attractive offers to woo consumers. For instance:

In February 2021 , electric moped rental company Revel introduced a US$ 99 -a-month e-bike subscription for NYC residents. For US$ 99 a month, interested customers can get a stylish electric bike manufactured by NYC-based e-bike company Wing delivered straight to their door.

, electric moped rental company Revel introduced a -a-month e-bike subscription for NYC residents. For a month, interested customers can get a stylish electric bike manufactured by NYC-based e-bike company Wing delivered straight to their door. In August 2021 , German startup Dance launched its e-bike subscription service in Berlin . For a flat monthly fee of €79 (around US$ 93 ), users will get a customer-designed electric bike as well as access to an on-demand repair and maintenance service.

Some of the leading players operating in the bicycle subscription market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Bike Club

BiXi

Brompton Subscription

Buzzbike

Cowboy

Dance

Dash

GetHenry

Hurrecane

MOBY BIKES LTD.

MyByk

Revel

Swapfiets

Yulu

Zoomo

More Insights on the Global Bicycle Subscription Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of bicycle subscription market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for bicycle subscription with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Bicycle type

Roadsters

Premium

Kids

e-bikes

Subscription type

Weekly

Monthly

Yearly

One-way passes

End User

Individuals

Enterprises

Universities

Hospitals

Manufacturing

Logistics

Last mile delivery

Hotels & Resorts

others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Bicycle Subscription Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into bicycle subscription demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for bicycle subscription market between 2021 and 2031

Bicycle subscription market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Bicycle subscription market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain -

Transportation Management System Market- The need for improved transportation infrastructure powered by software-based solutions has grown as the world's population has grown. As a result, demand for transportation management systems is expected to increase. Transportation management is currently considered a subset of modern supply chain management technologies. Whether in-house or outsourced, supply chains are hampered by deadlines and the need for excellence in order to meet demand and supply side expectations. From quotation through delivery, transportation management systems have been automating the entire process.

Mass Transit Signage Market- The concept of adapting to the progress of audio-visual solutions with updated technology like as artificial intelligence and augmented reality has resulted in an unexpected increase in demand for mass transit signage. Even in places where there is a large crowd, these signals are easier to grasp. Routing, fault monitoring, routing, and scheduling adherence are all aided by it. Additionally, the signals have a variety of properties, including shorter headways, modular design, adaptable and resilient solutions, and they are also utilized to manage safety-critical functions. As a result of all of these causes, the revenue earned by the mass transit signage market has increased.

Vehicle Fleet Communication Market- Vehicle fleet communication systems aid in the real-time tracking of vehicles and provide accurate information on the best route and quantity of fuel consumed. Remote monitoring and administration of operations such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and vehicle idle time are all possible with a vehicle fleet communication solution. As a result of the operational benefits given by vehicle fleet communication solutions, demand is likely to expand throughout the forecast period. Another element fueling the growth of the vehicle fleet communication industry is mandatory government rules for public safety.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.

You can access all our technology research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg