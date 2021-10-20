Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - According to the research report, "Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets), Source (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, & Rest of World) - Global Forecast to 2026", the global probiotics in animal feed market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020. It is estimated to reach about USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026. The growing awareness about meat and dairy products, health concerns related to livestock, and rising industrialization of animal-processed products are the major factors driving the probiotics in animal feed market. With the imposition of regulations by government agencies on the use of antibiotics, the demand for probiotics for animal feed is projected to remain high.

The poultry segment is projected to be the largest revenue contributor in the probiotics in animal feed market during the forecast period.

The poultry segment is accounted to hold the largest share of the probiotics in animal feed market in 2020. Probiotics help improve the efficiency of feed and enhance the feed intake among poultry. Probiotics are particularly important at a relatively young age for poultry as they help in stabilizing the intestinal bacteria, which are usually not present in chickens. These factors are contributing to the growth of probiotics in poultry segment.

Based on livestock, the aquaculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR through 2026, making it a key revenue pocket for probiotics in animal feed market players. Probiotics plays a vital role in maintaining the gastrointestinal microflora of aquatic organisms. The excessive use of antibiotics to prevent diseases on crops within aquaculture leads to the need for probiotics to be administered to the aquatic species to decrease the after-effects caused by antibiotic residues.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share for probiotics in animal feed in 2020, due to the rapid urbanization and rise in consumer interests in health products. The rise in disposable income and population growth in the Asia Pacific have led to a rise in the meat consumption rate over the forecast period, thereby increasing the demand for probiotics in livestock production. Major countries contributing significantly toward the growth of the Asia Pacific region include China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia & New Zealand.

Based on form, the dry form segment was the fastest-growing from 2021 to 2026. Dry probiotics are largely used in the animal feed industry mainly because they make the feed palatable and increase its consumption among animals, which helps in reducing feed wastage and labor requirements. Cattle often consume dry tropical grasses, which have high fiber content but are poor in taste and have less nutritive values. Due to these factors, various types of dry specialty feed additives such as bacteria and yeast are used in feed.

Purchase a copy of this Report Today @

