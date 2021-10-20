Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (the "Corporation" or "Ayurcann"), a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp to produce oils and various derivative products, announces it has retained Dolos Consultancy LTD (Dolos) and Apaton Group to manage shareholder communication, market intelligence and brand awareness for the company.

Dolos Consultancy LTD is one of the leading corporate strategy, intelligence gathering, investors analysis and capital advisories in the market. Dolos is working with a network of investors, family offices and venture capitalists, and is retained to support and accompany Ayurcann in both Investor relations and market intelligence.

Dolos has been engaged by the Company and will continue to provide the Services unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the agreement. Dolos will be paid a monthly cash fee of US$32,000. The Agreement with Dolos has a term of 4 months as POC, unless otherwise agreed by the parties in writing. Either party may terminate the agreement upon 180 days' notice to the other party.

Rotem Gantz, CEO of Dolos Consultancy: "Ayurcann positions itself as a significant player in the Cannabis sector in Canada, and as such, we are glad to have the honor of helping them spread their messages and value to the entire investors community."

The Company also engaged Apaton group to assist in building awareness and to provide communications support for the company to a German and European audience. Ayurcann is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Apaton Group arranges and disseminates independent research articles related to the Company as well as develops and implements social media strategy. The Company will pay Apaton $23,500 Euros for its services over the next 12 weeks. For more info, please visit www.apaton.com.

Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann Holdings Corp.: "We are eager to show the world our capabilities and strategy, and we are looking forward to co-operate with Dolos and Apaton, to create a comprehensive investors relations campaign to support our global reach. We are glad to have them onboard."

For further information, please contact:

Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Tel: 905-492-3322

Email: info@ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Bilodeau

Tel: 416-910-1440

Email: ir@ayurcann.com

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's expansion plans and future production capacity; the ability of the Company to add new product offerings; the anticipated approval for the sale of further product ,the ability of the Company to expand its distribution network and introduce more consumers to its products; the Company's plans to further develop market awareness for its products; the Company's plans to become the partner of choice for leading cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of the Company's products; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company; the Company's ability to complete its obligations, the success of the Company's investor relation initiatives.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis-extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; risks associated with the Company's investor relation agreements; the inability of the Company to add new product offerings; the inability of the Company to expand its distribution network and introduce more consumers to its products; the Company's plans to further develop market awareness for its products may not materialize; the Company's plans to become the partner of choice for leading cannabis brands may not materialize; the investor relations initiatives of the Company not leading to further consumer engagement.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

