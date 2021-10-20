Annual user conference to feature inspiring keynotes, training sessions and panels, allowing clients to reconnect with industry peers

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions will host its virtual premier user conference, ELM Amplify 2021, between October 26th and 28th, bringing together industry leaders, business executives, thought leaders and solution experts in a travel-free, interactive digital event. ELM Solutions is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions.

This year's conference, that encourages delegates to be "Be Boundless" when it comes to legal technology innovation, will feature insights from leading financial services firms including CIBC, Gallagher Bassett and Westfield Insurance. Other companies sharing their views in panel debates and presentations include Phillips 66 and PNC.

Thought leadership and panel sessions at the event are designed to encourage debate around how legal operations can thrive. Digital transformation, how to define law firm value and the importance of diversity are just some of the topics up for debate. Training sessions are also planned, revealing how clients can get the most from Passport, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketViewLegal Market Intelligence Report, and TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. A keynote address will be delivered by business growth expert Jeff Havens.

During the conference ELM Solutions will also reveal the winners of its fifth annual Legal Innovator Awards, designed to celebrate clients who have transformed legal operations through their innovative use of technology.

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. The other legal solutions business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is CT Corporation.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company's award-winning products include Passport and TyMetrix 360°. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a "strong performer" in The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $140 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

