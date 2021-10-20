Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 621993 ISIN: DE0006219934 Ticker-Symbol: JUN3 
Xetra
20.10.21
14:59 Uhr
40,340 Euro
+0,240
+0,60 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
JUNGHEINRICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUNGHEINRICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,24040,30015:13
40,26040,28015:13
PR Newswire
20.10.2021 | 15:10
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jungheinrich AG: Racing together towards e-mobility and sustainability: Nico Rosberg becomes brand ambassador for Jungheinrich

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungheinrich and Nico Rosberg will join forces to advocate electric mobility and sustainability. The sustainability entrepreneur and 2016 Formula 1 World Champion will represent the leading global solutions provider for the intralogistics sector as a brand ambassador.

"Nico Rosberg is not only a motorsports icon - as an investor and a visionary, he shares Jungheinrich's passion for climate-smart, sustainable technology", explains Dr Brzoska, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG. The former racing driver is a co-founder of the Greentech Festival, a global platform for future-oriented technologies in the fields of mobility, nutrition, agriculture, finance, fashion and energy. Since his retirement, Rosberg has been a prominent advocate of electric mobility and sustainable business practices. "We need new visions and smart technologies for our planet. This means driving electrification and decarbonisation forward in all areas of our economy - specifically in mobility", says Rosberg. "I'm taking the driver's seat with Jungheinrich in the race to e-mobility".

Jungheinrich has been counting on electric mobility since its foundation and is a pioneer and innovation driver of lithium-ion technology. Exactly ten years ago, Jungheinrich was the first material handling equipment manufacturer in the world to launch a series-produced truck with lithium-ion technology.

"Our aspiration to create sustainable value unites us with Nico Rosberg", explains Dr Brzoska. "Nico gives a face to our dedication and our work. More than that, we want to develop ideas together and work on concrete solutions and applications for electrification solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability to demonstrate what is possible in the warehouse of the future. Together with our new brand ambassador Nico Rosberg, we will make this commitment to our customers and the public even more central to our work".

For full press release please read:
https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/press-events/press-releases/nico-rosberg-1034840

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

If you have any queries, please contact:

Benedikt Nufer, Spokesman
Phone: +49 40 6948?3489
Mobile: +49 151 277 912 45
benedikt.nufer@jungheinrich.de

JUNGHEINRICH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.