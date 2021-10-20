GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer in brain-inspired ultra-low latency computing solutions, today announced that it has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Life-Ready GrAI VIP (Vision Inference Processor) product.

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1,800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The GrAI VIP is a System-on-a-Chip (SoC) with the latest brain-inspired GrAICore neuron engine, embedded ARM processors, and all interfaces needed to enable Life-Ready AI products. Fabricated in a 12nm process, it is a compact SoC 1/4th the size of a dime that includes all the memory needed for compact designs. It ships with an industry standard supporting GrAIFlow SDK, and a multitude of easy-to-use models like ResNet-50, EfficientNet, SSD, YOLO, and more.

The unique benefits of GrAI VIP SoC's exceptional Life-Ready AI performance results from the exploitation of data sparsity in the real world using our patented NeuronFlowTM technology. A combination of temporal, spatial, and connectivity-based sparsity enables the GrAICore to only activate and process data that is new, ensuring extremely low latency at low power consumption, just like the human brain. A combination of such outstanding innovations, including a scalable dataflow architecture, near-memory compute and native sparsity exploitation suited for end-point AI, can now enable consumer and industrial products to behave naturally, act meaningfully while saving vital natural resources.

"GrAI VIP is just the beginning of Life-Ready AI. The products that would drive a tomato-picking robot could one day be part of a consumer robot helping and assisting seniors and/or working mothers in their every-day activities. Critical to our success is co-creating these solutions with partners such as ADLINK, DMP, ERM, Ez-Wheel, FRAMOS, and more, with whom we have recently joined forces. Welcome to Life-Ready AI!" said Mahesh Makhijani, VP Business Development and Marketing at GML.

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

About GrAI Matter Labs:

At GrAI Matter Labs we are in the business of life-ready AI. Artificial Intelligence as close to natural as it gets. AI that feels alive. We deliver brain-inspired chips that behave like humans do. That makes machines assisting humans act, and react, in real-time, live. Which optimizes energy and maximizes efficiency, saving time, money, and vital natural resources. GML is led by an international team of visionary and seasoned engineers and is backed by leading investors, including iBionext, 360 Capital Partners, 3T Finance, and Celeste Management.

For more information, please visit www.graimatterlabs.ai.

