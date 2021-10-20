iSign Solutions Inc.: iSign's EU Partner Joins the European List of Qualified Trusted Service Providers

Cegedim's eIDAS Qualification Allows Our Joint Solutions to Process Qualified Electronic Signatures Across Europe

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / iSign Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN") (OTC PINK:ISGN), a leading supplier of electronic signature and other software solutions enabling secure and cost-effective management of document-based digital transactions, today announced that its European partner, Cegedim SA, a specialist in managing digital flows in the healthcare ecosystem and B2B space in general, has earned eIDAS certification by meeting ETSI standards 319 401 and 319 411 - 1&2. This valuable authorization, issued by the National Security Agency for Information Systems (ANSSI), places Cegedim among a handful of the most trusted suppliers of digital ID technologies. iSIGN supported Cegedim in this effort over the span of a few quarters to create a system for generating qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures.

"This qualification is a key step for Cegedim and our joint business with ISIGN by allowing us to deploy qualified electronic signatures across Europe," said Jean-Marie Simon director of global payments for Cegedim. "It opens new horizons for developing a myriad of electronic signature and digital ID solutions. Europe has trailed the United States in adopting electronic signatures and going paperless, but the pandemic is driving a dramatic increase in the use of software that enables remote work, cost savings and smarter resource management. Qualified electronic signatures represent the largest portion of the market in Europe, and we expect our recent growth in volume to accelerate further going forward."

"eIDAS qualification marks a significant achievement for both iSIGN and Cegedim, and allows our joint solutions to easily provide qualified electronic signature solutions across Europe," said Philip Sassower, co-chairman and chief executive officer for iSIGN. "As a leading European player in electronic invoicing, global payments and the digitization of paper-based business processes across all business sectors, Cegedim is at the forefront of pushing Europe's businesses towards digitization. As Cegedim's exclusive provider of electronic signature solutions, iSIGN plays a key role in these efforts and stands to benefit from the expected growth in signed clients, transaction volume and revenue."

ABOUT iSIGN

iSIGN (formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation or CIC) is a leading provider of digital transaction management (DTM) software enabling fully digital (paperless) business processes. iSIGN's solutions encompass a wide array of functionality and services, including electronic signatures, simple-to-complex workflow management and various options for biometric authentication. These solutions are available across virtually all enterprise, desktop and mobile environments as a seamlessly integrated software platform for both ad-hoc and fully automated transactions. iSIGN's software platform can be deployed both on-premise and as a cloud-based service, with the ability to easily transition between deployment models. iSIGN is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit our website at www.isignnow.com. iSIGN's logo is a trademark of iSIGN.

ABOUT CEGEDIM

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,300 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €500 million in 2020. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM). To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "intends", "expects", and other words of similar import, constitute "forward looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to differ materially from expectations. Such factors include the following (1) technological, engineering, quality control or other circumstances which could delay the sale or shipment of products containing the company's technology; (2) economic, business, market and competitive conditions in the software industry and technological innovations which could affect customer purchases of the company's solutions; (3) the company's inability to protect its trade secrets or other proprietary rights, operate without infringing upon the proprietary rights of others or prevent others from infringing on the proprietary rights of the company; and (4) general economic and business conditions.

Contact Information:

iSIGN

Philip Sassower

Chief Executive Officer

+1.917.913.8000

psassower@sgphoenix.com

SOURCE: iSign Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668750/iSigns-EU-Partner-Joins-the-European-List-of-Qualified-Trusted-Service-Providers