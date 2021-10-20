Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2021

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $4.6 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights for the first nine months of 2021:

Credit quality is very strong, with 99.85% of loans performing according to loan agreements.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.78%.

Sales of $89.1 million residential mortgages generated $2.1 million of noninterest income in 2021, compared to $3.4 million on $111.8 million of sales in 2020.

Total assets increased 11.7% to $719.0 million.

Net loans increased 14.3% to $508.6 million, including $53.0 million increase in residential mortgages.

An interest rate swap was terminated, generating $407,000 gain.

Total non-brokered deposits increased 22.0% to $545.1 million.

Allowance for loan losses was 1.38% of loans.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "The Bank had a strong first nine month. Few loans were delinquent and loans with COVID-related accommodations in the past year have paid off or returned to normal payments. Earnings were positively impacted by strong Mortgage Banking activity and the gain on swap termination. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan originations also continued strong through the Spring of 2021, serving local employers and introducing some new customers to the Bank. At the end of 2020, the Company issued $15 million of subordinated debt and immediately invested $10 million of the proceeds in the Bank. The debt was issued in anticipation of strong growth opportunities in Berrien County, Michigan. Two branch offices have recently been opened in St. Joseph, Michigan to service those opportunities, and the Portage, Michigan loan production office was converted to a full service branch. In 2021, the Company invested an additional $3 million in the Bank, supporting further successful growth in southwest Michigan."

Three months ended September 30, 2021 vs. three months ended September 30, 2020 - Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $1,826,000, or $0.86 per share, compared to net income of $1,583,000, or $0.75 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.59% in the first three months of 2021 from 3.35% in the first three months of 2020.

Net interest income increased to $6.0 million in 2021 from $4.6 million in 2020. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $1.4 million to $6.3 million. Total interest income increased $1.5 million to $7.0 million in 2021, and interest expense only increased $135,000 to $1.0 million in 2021.

The Company provided $81,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $947,000 in the same quarter of 2020. The higher 2020 provision was due to COVID uncertainties at that time. Net charge-offs were $1,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and $37,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities. Amortization and impairment of mortgage servicing rights reduced mortgage banking activities $570,000 in 2021 and $187,000 in 2020, primarily due to accelerated prepayments. Loan sales were $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $41.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Investment brokerage commission income increased to $498,000 in 2021 from $391,000 in 2020.

Noninterest expense was $5.3 million in 2021, compared to $4.4 million in 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $578,000, or 21.5%. The higher compensation expense includes staff for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 vs. nine months ended September 30, 2020 - Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $4,568,000, or $2.15 per share, compared to net income of $4,446,000, or $2.10 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.11% in the first nine months of 2021 from 3.41% in the first nine months of 2020.

Net interest income increased to $15.1 million in 2021 from $12.9 million in 2020. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $2.1 million to $16.4 million. Total interest income increased $2.5 million to $18.2 million in 2021, and interest expense only increased $391,000 to $3.1 million in 2021.

The Company provided $1.1 million to the allowance for loan losses in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.1 million in the first nine months of 2020. Provisions in 2021 were primarily due to growth of the loan portfolio. The 2020 provision was primarily due to COVID uncertainties at that time. Net charge-offs were $209,000 in the first nine months of 2021 and $100,000 in the first nine months of 2020.

Noninterest income was $6.3 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $6.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. Most of the decrease was in mortgage banking activities, which decreased $1.3 million to $2.1 million. Amortization and impairment of mortgage servicing rights reduced mortgage banking activities $915,000 in 2021 and $435,000 in 2020, primarily due to accelerated prepayments. Loan sales were $89.1 million in the first nine months of 2021 and $111.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. The Company realized $407,000 gain on termination of an interest rate swap in the first nine months of 2021. Investment brokerage commission income increased to $1.4 million in 2021 from $1.1 million in 2020.

Noninterest expense was $14.8 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $12.3 million in the first nine months of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $1.5 million, or 19.6%. The higher compensation expense includes staff for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Total assets increased to $719.0 million on September 30, 2021 from $643.6 million on December 31, 2020, primarily in loans. Loans increased $63.5 million from December 31, 2020, primarily in residential mortgages.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $433.7 million on September 30, 2021 from $383.5 million on December 31, 2020. The increase in deposit accounts is partially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $23.7 million to $37.5 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Total equity was $50.8 million on September 30, 2021, compared to $47.1 million on December 31, 2020. The regular quarterly dividend was maintained during 2020 and into the first half of 2021 at a record-high $0.16 per share. Book value per share was $23.86 ($19.98 tangible) on September 30, 2021.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Sept. 30, Dec. 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 10,228 $ 12,060 Other short-term investments 29,267 55,782 Total cash and cash equivalents 39,495 67,842 Interest-earning deposits in banks 494 1,241 Securities - available for sale 88,099 73,072 Securities - held to maturity 24,954 - Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 6,151 4,917 Loans held for sale, at fair value 10,243 6,832 Loans, net of allowance of $7,097 and $6,231 508,576 445,091 Premises and equipment, net 12,310 11,844 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 55 77 Originated mortgage servicing rights 2,373 2,245 Real estate owned - 341 Bank-owned life insurance 11,307 11,091 Accrued interest receivable 2,042 2,458 Other assets 7,093 10,721 Total assets $ 719,026 $ 643,606 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 148,883 $ 124,434 Interest-bearing 433,740 383,464 Total deposits 582,623 507,898 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 61,500 61,500 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $348 at Sept. 30, 2021 and $400 at December 31, 2020) 14,652 14,600 Accrued interest payable 400 477 Other liabilities 9,031 12,019 Total liabilities 668,206 596,494

Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding - 0 shares - - Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,130,041 shares at Sept. 30, 2021 and 2,123,291 at December 31, 2020 2,130 2,123 Additional paid-in capital 8,170 8,050 Retained earnings (1,869 ) 38,840 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 42,389 (1,901 ) Total stockholders' equity 50,820 47,112

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 719,026 $ 643,606

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021 2020 Interest income Loans $ 6,312 $ 4,927 Investment securities: Taxable 383 243 Tax-exempt 129 140 Dividends 187 216 Total interest income 7,011 5,526 Interest expense Deposits 637 597 Borrowed funds 394 299 Total interest expense 1,031 896 Net interest income 5,980 4,630 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 81 947 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 5,899 3,683 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 298 308 Interchange income 317 278 Investment brokerage commission income 498 391 Mortgage banking activities 235 1,469 Trust fee income 96 69 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 73 74 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 17 1 Other income 24 30 Total noninterest income 1,558 2,620 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,266 2,688 Occupancy and equipment 669 555 Interchange expenses 126 111 Data processing 228 226 Professional services 50 76 Real estate owned expense 1 7 Advertising 218 84 FDIC premiums 53 59 Other expenses 660 576 Total noninterest expenses 5,271 4,382 Income before income tax expense 2,186 1,921 Income tax expense 360 338 Net income $ 1,826 $ 1,583 Earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.75 Dividends per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021 2020 Interest income Loans $ 16,386 $ 14,015 Investment securities: Taxable 882 732 Tax-exempt 402 534 Dividends 503 390 Total interest income 18,173 15,671 Interest expense Deposits 1,946 1,597 Borrowed funds 1,171 1,129 Total interest expense 3,117 2,726 Net interest income 15,056 12,945 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 1,074 2,072 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 13,982 10,873 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 892 903 Interchange income 872 709 Investment brokerage commission income 1,429 1,075 Mortgage banking activities 2,089 3,367 Trust fee income 281 270 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 216 220 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 58 (1 ) Gain on sale of securities - 157 Gain on termination of interest rate swap 407 - Other income 64 66 Total noninterest income 6,308 6,766 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 9,013 7,535 Occupancy and equipment 1,873 1,564 Interchange expenses 365 310 Data processing 668 647 Professional services 236 261 Real estate owned expense 7 10 Advertising 448 211 FDIC premiums 193 145 Other expenses 1,991 1,609 Total noninterest expenses 14,794 12,292 Income before income tax expense 5,496 5,347 Income tax expense 928 901 Net income $ 4,568 $ 4,446 Earnings per share $ 2.15 $ 2.10 Dividends per share $ 0.48 $ 0.48

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021 2020 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 149,670 $ 121,273 Average interest-bearing deposits 428,433 329,256 Average total assets 716,912 601,750 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 50,445 44,576 Average total assets 717,074 601,859 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.05 % Return on average equity 14.36 % 14.13 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.31 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.59 % 3.35 %

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021 2020 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 140,930 $ 105,759 Average interest-bearing deposits 425,314 300,474 Average total assets 703,235 560,909 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 49,095 43,736 Average total assets 703,381 561,013 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.87 % 1.06 % Return on average equity 12.40 % 13.58 % Net interest margin 3.08 % 3.36 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.11 % 3.41 %

