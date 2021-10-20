PIXIUM VISION

Pixium reported 36-month data from its European feasibility study (PRIMA-FS) on the Prima implant in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) associated with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry-AMD). The implant remained safe and well tolerated and, importantly, there was no indication of device or performance degradation, and patients continued to be capable of integrating their natural vision with the artificial vision provided by the device. We remain encouraged that there is no degradation in Prima's prosthetic visual performance, given some external speculation that advanced Dry-AMD could eventually provoke atrophic damage to the retinal ganglion cells (on which the Prima system relies for providing the patient's prosthetic vision).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...