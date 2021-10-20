Highlights:

Besra's Bau Gold Project hosts a total gold resource of 73.6 Mt @ 1.43 g/t for 3.3Moz 1 of gold

In addition to the JORC Resource, the project has a global Exploration Target 2,3 of between 4.89 and 9.27Moz of gold @ 1.7-2.5 g/t Au

The Jugan Gold Deposit, the most mature within Besra's wider Bau Gold Project, already hosts:

A Measured + Indicated Resource [1] of 870,000oz at 1.5 g/t Au ; An Inferred Resource 1 of 90,000oz at 1.6 g/t Au ; and An additional Exploration Target of 2.0 - 3.2 Moz [2] , [3] at 1.8 - 2.5 g/t Au .

Drilling campaign at the Jugan Deposit due to commence within the next 2 - 3 weeks.

Drilling to target mineralisation which is open along strike and at depth that represents significant extensions to the currently defined Jugan ore body

Previous best intersections include: 123 m @2.56 g/t Au 57 m @ 3.92 g/t Au 102 m @ 1.93 g/t Au 46.0 m @ 4.61 g/t Au

Potential for increasing gold grade at depth at Jugan to be investigated

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Further to the Company's announcement on October 14, 2021 Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) will also be targeted the Jugan Deposit in its initial drilling program which is scheduled to commence shortly.

The Jugan Deposit is the most mature Deposit within Besra's Bau Gold Project and lies within the Jugan Sector (Figure 1), 6 km NE of Bau township. Hosted within the more ductile Pedawan Shale, the main zone of mineralisation exhibits visible structuring; a shallow crestal region of mineralisation with a strongly plunging northeast flank (Figures 2A & 2B).

Previous drilling in the shallow region confirmed extensive mineralisation over significant widths, the more remarkable results including:

JUDDH-05 57 m @ 3.92 g/t Au; including: 21.0 m @ 2.02 g/t Au 30 m @ 5.89 g/t Au DDH 1349 102 m @ 1.93 g/t Au; including: 30.1 m @ 2.33 g/t Au 20 m @ 3.61 g/t Au DDH 1131 46.0 m @ 4.61 g/t Au; including: 8.0 m @ 17.14 g/t Au 17.85 m @ 3.35 g/t Au

Proposed drilling will target the strike extent of this shallow crestal zone and infill drilling will provide better definition of higher-grade zones, such as encountered in DDH1131, that may be associated with the top of the plunging northeast limb.

This program will assist in both upgrading the classification and increasing the overall Resource inventory to support future potential development feasibility studies.

Figure 1 - Location of the Jugan Sector at the far northeast of the Bau Gold Field, approximately 25 km from Sarawak's capital, Kuching (inset).

The program is also intended to pursue the potential for higher grades and additional gold endowment beyond the current extent of drilling, down dip, where mineralisation remains open at depth. Intersections in deeper holes, such as JUDDDH-68A (Figure 2B), support the theory that with increasing depth the Pedawan Shale becomes increasingly siliceous, and therefore more brittle and less ductile.

These are rock properties more conducive to fracturing, veining and brecciation and therefore possibly associated with enhanced mineralisation endowment. Drilling down-dip therefore offers potential for higher grades and additional gold resources.

The initial drilling program is set to comprise 14 holes for approximately 800 metres. Figure 3 below depicts the proposed positioning of drill holes relative to historical drilling and intersected mineralisation that is being targeted.





Figure 2A



Figure 2B

Figures 2A & B: Cross sections through the Jugan Deposit highlighting the structuring of the mineralised zone including its two major components - the shallow crestal and north-eastern plunging flank. Illustrative drill hole intersections and areas of main focus - shallow crestal zone and NE plunge zone (circled in yellow - Figure 2B) are also annotated.

Figure 3A



Figure 3B



Figures 3A & 3B: Locations of proposed drill hole program for Jugan Deposit relative to historical drilling with annotated intersections (top - 3A); relative to the ML140 boundary illustrating geological and structural synopsis (bottom - 3B).

