Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Palos Management Inc. (Palos) is pleased to announce it has won two first-place awards and one third-place award at the prestigious Canadian Hedge Fund Awards held in Toronto on October 19, 2021. Palos funds were nominated as a Top Contender in six separate categories.

In the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy category, The Palos Income Fund, L.P. won the first-place award in the Best 1-Year Return category. The fund was also nominated as a Top Contender in the Best 3-Year Return, Best 5-Year Return, and Best 5-Year Sharpe Ratio categories. Charles Marleau, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Palos, is the lead portfolio manager of the fund.

In the Equity Focused category, the Palos WP Growth Fund received two Top Contender nominations and won the first-place award in the Best 1-Year Return category, and won the third-place award in the Best 3-Year Return category. Charles Marleau (CIO) remarked, "It's truly an honour to accept these awards on behalf of Palos. I would like to congratulate Wakeham Pilot (portfolio manager) for his dedication and exceptional achievement in managing our Growth Fund. In addition, I would like to thank Bill Mitchell (portfolio manager), Robert Mendel (portfolio manager), Amelia Li (portfolio administrator), Ryan Mitchell (research assistant) and our entire back-office team for their contributions to our success. Palos' achievements are truly a team effort and the dedication of our team is very much appreciated."

At Palos, we believe that independent thinking and the ability to act without bias is vital to our success. Our investment vetting process includes meetings with analysts and senior executives from companies we invest in, as well as regular strategy meetings with our highly experienced portfolio management team. Our investment style is active. We continuously monitor financial markets as we believe the ability to act quickly as opportunities arise, or tactically mitigate risk, gives us an edge. We use a disciplined approach to manage both risk and reward. Simply put, we are passionate about what we do, we always do our homework before investing in any company and we always act with the best interests of our clients in mind.

Phil Marleau, President and Chief Executive Officer; "I am extremely proud of the contributions of each member of our Palos family. Our success and growth are a result of a commitment to our client centric values and a persistent desire to excel at what we do. I would like to sincerely thank each member of our team for their hard work." In addition, Mr. Marleau commented, "I'd like to recognize and congratulate our fellow winners and contenders, and also thank Julie Makepeace and the team at Alternative IQ for supporting and recognizing the achievements of the Canadian hedge fund industry."

Palos Management Inc. (Palos) is an independent, registered investment fund manager and portfolio manager located in Montreal, Canada. Our wealth management affiliate, Palos Wealth Management Inc. (PWM) offers wealth management services, including discretionary portfolio management and separately managed account services to individual, family, corporate and institutional clients. PWM has offices in Montreal and Toronto. Palos manages four funds; the Palos Income Fund L.P., our flagship fund established in 2001, the Palos Equity Income Fund (2011), the Palos WP Growth Fund (2017), and our most recent launch, the Palos-Mitchell Alpha Fund (2019). For more information on Palos' investment funds or Palos' wealth management services, please visit our website at www.palos.ca or email us at info@palos.ca.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100324