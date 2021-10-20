Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces the appointment of Dr. Pascal Birman as Medical Director.

Dr. Pascal Birman will bring to Pherecydes Pharma his 30 years of experience in medical research and pharmaceutical development, notably in endocrinology and metabolic diseases. After a career as a doctor at AP-HP Paris university hospital network (1981-1990), he joined the Servier group as International Project Leader before taking on executive roles as Director of Therapeutic Research and Director of International Clinical Operations Europe-Asia. In 2004, Dr. Birman joined pharmaceutical group Ipsen, where he spent 13 years in various positions culminating in Vice-President Clinical Development Programs Global

Prior to joining Pherecydes Pharma, Dr. Birman was Deputy Chief Medical Officer at biopharmaceutical company Genfit, a position he had held since 2018. At Pherecydes Pharma, he is replacing Dr. Brigitte Palestro, who will continue to support and assist the Company until her retirement in January 2022.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, says: "I am delighted that such an acknowledged expert as Dr. Pascal Birman has agreed to join the Pherecydes Pharma teams as Medical Director, a position that has always been at the very heart of our Company. I would also like to warmly and sincerely thank Dr. Brigitte Palestro for her major contribution to Pherecydes Pharma's development in recent years. All of our teams are enthusiastic about this new collaboration at a time when we are preparing for the ramping up of our activity, with the upcoming launch of several clinical studies with our phages and the availability of the latter within the framework of AAC early access programs

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in several dozen patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

