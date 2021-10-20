Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114HP ISIN: FR0004029478 Ticker-Symbol: 16V 
Frankfurt
20.10.21
08:05 Uhr
25,000 Euro
+0,800
+3,31 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISIATIV SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISIATIV SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,60026,40019:35
Actusnews Wire
20.10.2021 | 18:12
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VISIATIV: Revenue up +13% at the end of September 2021

  • 3DEXPERIENCE VAR: +19%, of which +16% organic

  • VISIATIV PLATFORM: up +6% at constant scope and exchange rates

  • Recurring revenue up +5%, of which +13% for SaaS subscriptions

Lyon, 20 October 2021 - 6:00 p.m. Visiativ, a creator of digital platforms to accelerate corporate transformation, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ maintained a sustained pace of growth in Q3 2021, generating consolidated revenue of €42.1m, up +16%, of which +15% at constant scope and exchange rates, versus Q3 2020. Over the first nine months, Visiativ's consolidated revenue came in at €133.8m, an increase of +13% (+12% organic1) versus the same period in 2020, and up +5% versus the first nine months of 2019, i.e. before the health crisis.

In line with Q2, the 3DEXPERIENCE VAR division enjoyed buoyant growth in the wake of solid commercial success underpinned by dynamic corporate investment trends. The division's growth over the first nine months now stands at +19% (+16% organic1). For its part, the VISIATIV PLATFORM division achieved growth of +4% over nine months (+6% organic1), with double-digit growth for Innovation consulting (+16%) and +4% for Software (Moovapps), with sales in SaaS mode up +13% since the start of the year.

For the first nine months of FY 2021, recurring revenue was up +5%, representing 63% of business. International sales were particularly strong, up +22% over nine months (+19% at constant scope and exchange rates), and now account for 27% of the Group's revenues.

Consolidated revenues - unaudited data

€ m - figures at 30/099 months
2020		9 months
2021		ChangeOrganic growth
3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes)65.978.7+19%+16%
VISIATIV PLATFORM52.855.2+4%+6%
o/w Software (Moovapps)20.821.6+4%-1%
o/w Consulting24.228.1+16%+14%
o/w Cloud services7.85.4-30%2%
Total revenues118.7133.8+13%+12%
o/w recurring revenue80.784.3+5%+3%
% recurring revenue68%63%

Performances by division

  • After a particularly upbeat Q2, the 3DEXPERIENCE VAR division (Value-added reseller) maintained a sustained pace of growth in Q3 (+23% of which +22% organic). Visiativ benefits from solid commercial success as a result of investment projects in new technologies, hydrogen and renewable energies, both in France and Internationally, where the growth rate exceeded +25% over the quarter.
  • The VISIATIV PLATFORM saw its revenues increase by +9% (+7% excluding the impact of the disposal of the Valla subsidiary in 3D printing) in Q3 2021.
    Sales of software applications (Moovapps) in SaaS mode continue to gain ground (+13% in year-to-date 2021 after +11% for the entire year in 2020), now amounting to 56% of the Software business's recurring revenue (versus 50% in 2020), including maintenance services.
    Consulting (innovation, operational excellence and transformation) continues to advance at a double-digit pace of +23% in Q3 (+17% organic).
    Cloud Service activities, refocused on the cloud and on managed services following the disposal of Valla at the beginning of the year, remain stable at +2% at constant scope over nine months.

Recurring revenue (software maintenance, SaaS contracts and subscriptions) increased +5% over the nine-month period (+3% organic), accounting for 63% of Visiativ's total billing.

Q3 was also marked by very brisk international business, with revenues outside France up +34% (+29% at constant scope and exchange rates) with, in particular, organic growth of more than 50% in the United States. International business now accounts for 27% of the Group's sales since the beginning of 2021 (versus 25% in 2020 over the same period).

Outlook

Visiativ's Q3 performance confirms the acceleration in organic growth observed in Q2 2021, now back to double-digit growth rates. The Group has taken full advantage of the positioning of its offers, focused on companies' digital transformation in a context of strong corporate investment.

Based on this dynamic, Visiativ confirmes its 2021 objective for a level of business similar to 2019 before the health crisis, while improving its operational performance.

Thereafter, Visiativ will continue to execute its CATALYST strategic plan, and reiterated its EBITDA target of €30m for 2023.

2021 financial agenda

EventsDates
FY 2021 revenuesWednesday 26 January 2022
FY 2021 resultsWednesday 23 March 2022

These dates are given as an indication and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

About Visiativ
A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and digital transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2020 revenues of €190 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT
Lydia JOUVAL
External communication
Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29
lydia.jouval@visiativ.com		INVESTOR CONTACT
ACTUS
Mathieu OMNES
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		PRESS CONTACT
ACTUS
Serena BONI
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr

1 growth at constant consolidation scope, restated for the consolidation of MSC Associates (on 01/03/20), AJ Solutions (on 01/04/21), Ma Sauvegarde and IFTC (on 01/07/21) and at constant exchange rates.

2 With the sale of the Valla subsidiary, the Business Development Division was renamed Cloud services, grouping Visiativ's cloud and managed services businesses.

Appendices

Consolidated revenue Q1 - unaudited data

€ m - figures at 31/03Q1 2020
3 months		Q1 2021
3 months		ChangeOrganic growth
3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes)24.225.1+4%+3%
VISIATIV PLATFORM18.118.7+3%+8%
o/w Software (Moovapps)7.07.4+6%+5%
o/w Consulting8.49.4+12%+14%
o/w Cloud services2.71.9-30%+1%
Total revenues42.343.8+4%+5%
o/w recurring revenue27.928.6+3%+3%
% recurring revenue66%65%

Consolidated revenue Q2 - unaudited data

€ m - figures at 30/06Q2 2020
3 months		Q2 2021
3 months		ChangeOrganic growth1
3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes)22.129.534%26%
VISIATIV PLATFORM18.218.41%9%
o/w Software (Moovapps)7.06.7-4%-2%
o/w Consulting8.49.817%20%
o/w Cloud services 22.71.9-28%3%
Total revenues40.347.919%18%
o/w recurring revenue27.829.15%4%
% recurring revenue69%61%

Consolidated revenue Q3 - unaudited data

€ m - figures at 30/09Q3 2020
3 months		Q3 2021
3 months		ChangeOrganic growth1
3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes)19.624.1+23%+22%
VISIATIV PLATFORM16.518.0+9%+7%
o/w Software (Moovapps)6.77.5+11%-3%
o/w Consulting7.48.9+23%+17%
o/w Cloud services 22.41.6-34%+1%
Total revenues36.142.1+16%+15%
o/w recurring revenue25.026.7+7%+5%
% recurring revenue69%63%

1 growth at constant consolidation scope, restated for the consolidation of MSC Associates (on 01/03/20), AJ Solutions (on 01/04/21), Ma Sauvegarde and IFTC (on 01/07/21) and at constant exchange rates.

2 With the sale of the Valla subsidiary, the Business Development Division was renamed Cloud services, grouping Visiativ's cloud and managed services businesses.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xnBxYpRoaWeZxnBrlMlmmmNlaWqVmJWWbZOcnJScl8fJbmtnlm+Ub5qeZnBimmtr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71565-visiativ-pr-q3-2021-20211020-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
VISIATIV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.