DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market is Contemplated to Observe a Moderate Growth Rate of CAGR 3.11% for the Study Period 2018-30, Analyses DelveInsight

The unexplored market of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer is expected to observe growth which is accredited to factors such as understanding of the disease, increase in awareness and better management of the disease, also many key pharmaceuticals like AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others are entering the disease domain to propel the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market share

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market report offers a detailed comprehension of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers and barriers, current and forecasted HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, China, and South Korea.

Salient features from the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market Insight report

According to an estimate by DelveInsight, China has the largest incident population of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

has the largest incident population of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer. The market size for HER2-positive Gastric Cancer was USD 1,138.1 million in 2020 in the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , and the United Kingdom ), Japan , China , and South Korea , and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period.

in 2020 in , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), , , and , and is estimated to grow at a of during the forecast period. Key pharma players working proactively in the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer therapeutic market are AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Hutchison Medipharma, LintonPharm, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, MacroGenics/ Zai Lab , and several others that will lead to a significant increase in the market size during the forecast period.

and several others that will lead to a significant increase in the market size during the forecast period. The key therapies expected to launch in the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market include Durvalumab, Regorafenib, Ipilimumab, Fruquintinib, Catumaxomab, Serplulimab, Margetuximab, and others.

and others. DelveInsight analyses the market size of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer, which is anticipated to increase during the study period, 2018-2030. It is due to the fact that the current understanding of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer has greatly improved in recent decades, leading to growing awareness, improved management, and better outcomes.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, Download HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market sample @ HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market Landscape

Gastric Cancer arises from the inner lining of stomach walls and afterwards penetrates deep into the stomach walls as the development of tumour progresses. There are several different types of cancer that usually occur in the stomach, among which almost 90% of gastric cancers constitute adenocarcinoma. HER2 overexpression or amplification occurs in 20% of GCs.

The quantification of HER2-positivity is determined by various laboratory tests like immunohistochemistry (IHC) or by measurement of the number of HER2 gene copy numbers by fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH) techniques.

HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that the incident cases of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer associated in 7MM + China + South Korea countries were 170,868 in 2020. Out of which, China has the largest incident population of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

The HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer

Gender-specific Cases of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer

Age-specific Cases of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer

Stage-specific Cases of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer

Know how HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Epidemiological Trends are going to look like in 2030 by downloading @ HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Epidemiological Insights.

HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market Outlook

Trastuzumab has emerged as the first targeted drug to improve overall survival when combined with chemotherapy in advanced HER2-positive Gastric Cancer. New families of targeted drugs include TRK inhibitors such as Rozlytrek, antibody-drug conjugates such as Aidixi, and monoclonal antibodies such as nivolumab, which could offer alternative treatment when trastuzumab fails.

Gastric Cancer is the third leading cause of cancer mortality in the world. In western countries, most of the patients are diagnosed when the tumour is at an unresectable stage. Key pharmaceutical companies that are working efficiently in the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer space include names like AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hutchison Medipharma, LintonPharm, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics/Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc, Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

A few of the novel therapies in advanced HER2-positive Gastric Cancer include Durvalumab, developed by AstraZeneca - it is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa (IgG1?) monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 and CD80. Blockade of PD-L1/PD-1 and PD- L1/CD80 interactions releases the inhibition of immune responses without inducing antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC). PD-L1 blockade with durvalumab increased T-cell activation in vitro and decreased tumour size in co- engrafted human tumor and immune cell xenograft mouse models. Another therapy is Fruquintinib by Hutchison Medipharma Limited, an oral dose, with lower off-target toxicities compared to other targeted therapies.

Discover more about therapy set to grab substantial HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market share @ HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market Share.

HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market: Drivers and Barriers

DelveInsight estimates that the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased incidence, increasing disease burden due to the ageing population as well as the development of in-depth understanding of the disease pathogenesis. Also, the presence of a robust pipeline of emerging therapies, clinical development of novel biomarkers, and initiatives by regulatory agencies to advance drug development also play a pivotal role in shifting the market trends for HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

There is also the presence of certain drawbacks that can obstruct the growth of the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market such as lack of understanding of intratumoral heterogeneity, erosion in innovator sales, like the launch of biosimilars, lack of universal guidelines for the assessment of HER2 overexpression or amplification, and also the impact of COVID-19 i.e. delay in disease diagnosis which may lead to a significant decline in growth of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market.

DelveInsight analyses that the treatment landscape for HER2-positive Gastric Cancer is likely to experience huge changes, with the approval of new drugs and drug combinations, in different geographies.

Know which therapy is expected to score the touchdown first @ HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market Landscape and Forecast.

Scope of the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Report:

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan] + China + South Korea

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan] + + Key Companies: AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Hutchison Medipharma, LintonPharm, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, MacroGenics/ Zai Lab

AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Hutchison Medipharma, LintonPharm, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, MacroGenics/ Key HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Therapies : Durvalumab, Regorafenib, Ipilimumab, Fruquintinib, Catumaxomab, Serplulimab, Margetuximab

: Durvalumab, Regorafenib, Ipilimumab, Fruquintinib, Catumaxomab, Serplulimab, Margetuximab Therapeutic Assessment : HER2-positive Gastric Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

: HER2-positive Gastric Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market drivers and barriers

HER2-positive Gastric Cancer market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about the future market share of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer treatment therapies @ HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market Forecast Outlook

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer 3 HER2-positive Gastric Cancer: Market overview at a glance 4 Executive Summary of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer 5 Disease Background and Overview: HER2-positive Gastric Cancer 6 HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Organizations contributing towards HER2-positive Gastric Cancer 8 Case Reports 9 HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Patient Journey 10 HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Marketed Therapies 11 HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Emerging Therapies 12 HER2-positive Gastric Cancer: 7MM, China, and South Korea Market Analysis 13 HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market Drivers 14 HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market Barriers 15 HER2-positive Gastric Cancer SWOT Analysis 16 Unmet Needs in HER2-positive Gastric Cancer 17 KOL Views about HER2-positive Gastric Cancer 18 Appendix 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive @ HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Market Landscape Analysis

Related Reports

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline

DelveInsight's, "HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline landscape covering the pipeline drug profiles and key companies like Roche, GeneQuantum Healthcare, MacroGenics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Acepodia Biotech Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Klus Pharma Inc, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, and others.

Hormone Receptor (HR) positive/ Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) negative Breast Cancer Market

DelveInsight's 'Hormone Receptor (HR) positive/ Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) negative Breast Cancer-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the HR-positive/ HER2-negative breast cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved like Pfizer, Novartis, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Odonate Therapeutics, Radius Pharmaceuticals, Immunomedics, and many others.

ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Pipeline

DelveInsight's, "ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, and key companies involved likeBeiGene, H3 Biomedicine, AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, Roche, G1 Therapeutics, Sanofi, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, and several others.

HR Positive/ HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline

DelveInsight's, "HR Positive/ HER2 Negative Breast Cancer-Pipeline Insights, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the HR Positive/ HER2 Negative Breast Cancer pipeline landscape covering pipeline drug profiles and key companies involved like Sanofi, BeiGene, Olema Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Radius Pharmaceuticals, H3 Biomedicine, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Tesaro, Inc, Angiochem, and several others.

HR-Positive-HER-negative Pipeline

"HR-Positive-HER-negative Pipeline Insights, 2021" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the HR-Positive-HER-negative market. A detailed picture of the HR-Positive-HER-negative pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and HR-Positive-HER-negative treatment guidelines.

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR) Market

DelveInsight's 'Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)- Competitive Landscape, Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR), historical and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging drugs and key companies involved such as Takeda, CSL Behring, Pharming Group, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and others.

HER2+ Gastric Cancer-Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'HER2+ Gastric Cancer-Epidemiology Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of HER2+ Gastric Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Prostate Cancer Market

DelveInsight's "Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Prostate cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, and key companies involved like Bayer Health Care, Astellas Pharma, Amgen, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Orion Corporation, AstraZeneca, Janssen Research & Development, Eli Lilly and Company, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, and several others.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market

DelveInsight's 'Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and key companies involved like Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Xcovery, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, and others.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

Showstoppers in Gastric Cancers - ASCO 2021

The top players who presented at the gastric ASCO 2021 session are Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Merck, BeiGene/Novartis, Daichi Sankyo, Astellas, and AstraZeneca.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapy : A Potential Weapon To Fight the Battle Against Cancer

Cancer is a leading cause of global death, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.

Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Infographic

Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer is one of the types of breast cancer in which breast cancer cells test show positive status for a protein receptor called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

DelveInsight Assessment of abstracts from various conferences, and events to provide detailed analysis of the Research and Development in the client's area of interest R&D Landscape Assessment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

Connect to us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg