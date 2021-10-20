United States Antimony Corp.: Monthly (September 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) Announces Monthly Operations Update for September 2021.

The Company is pleased to provide a monthly update of its operations to shareholders as management continues to be focused on operational improvements, R&D, and growth opportunities. Sales figures will be announced quarterly and separately when the Company files its 10Q for the period ending September 30, 2021.

Safety and Environmental

All Company operations reported zero lost time or serious injury accidents during the month of September.

There were zero environmental spills, discharges, or incidents during the month of September.

September Production

Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ"): Mined 3700 tons, Shipped 1052 tons

Madero Smelter: Crude antimony oxide production: 81,734 lbs, Crude antimony metal production: 82,275 lbs

Thompson Falls: Several test batches of antimony trisulfide were produced in the new furnaces. We produced and sold 50 tons of antimony trioxide in September.

Operations Upgrades

BRZ - The new primary jaw crusher (Installation completed on September 3) is performing well. Pit production continues utilizing drill and blast for primary production. Test ripping continues.

Madero -The Madero crew continued to produce crude antimony oxide and this production was simultaneously diverted to crude metal. This move will lessen shipping charges of semi-finished product to Thompson Falls where the crude metal converted to finished antimony trioxide or finished metal ingots for sale.

Thompson Falls: The two new furnaces are fully operational and started producing test batches of antimony trisulphide in early October.

Ambri Inc.: The company continues to track developments at Ambri and are arranging for additional shipments of test product.

Los Juarez/Puerto Blanco: Discussions continued with third party exploration companies towards a possible earn-in joint venture arrangement that would utilize their expertise and lower the company's risk. Traditionally summer is a slow time for junior exploration companies and progress has been slower than expected.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

United States Antimony Corp.

PO Box 643 47 Cox Gulch Rd.

Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643

E-Mail: info@unitedstatesantimony.com

Phone: (406) 579-4097

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668953/Monthly-September-2021-Operational-Update-from-US-Antimony-Corporation