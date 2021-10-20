Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Canada Computational Unlimited Inc. (TSXV: SATO) (the "Company", "CCU.ai" or "SATO") is pleased to announce that as part of its commitment toward renewable energy and sustainability, it has taken part in the Bitcoin Mining Council's ("BMC") Q3 Data Review. SATO is one of 29 participants in the survey representing 33% of the entire Bitcoin Mining Network and currently uses 100% renewable energy for all its mining operations.

The Bitcoin Mining Council, formed by Michael Saylor from MicroStrategy, is a voluntary and open forum of miners committed to the network and its core principles. BMC promotes transparency, shares best practices, and educates the public on the benefits of Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining.

The Company's CEO, Romain Nouzareth, represented SATO at the BMC discussion series which covered progress on sustainable Bitcoin Mining as well as insight into the future vision and usage of the lighting network.

Romain Nouzareth, CEO and Chairman of CCU.ai, commented, "Bitcoin blockchain technology applications are vastly evolving, as are the worldwide mining operations that support the infrastructure that make it possible. BMC provides the network with the opportunity to ensure that we are on the right trajectory toward sustainability. I am encouraged by the data we have compiled, and that we are part of an industry that is so environmentally conscious. As per the presentation, the Bitcoin network only uses 0.12% of the world's energy production and we have one of the highest usage of sustainable mixed energy of any industry. I believe we are on the right track and look forward to seeing this industry thrive."

About CCU.ai - SATO

CCU.ai operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, CCU.ai is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

