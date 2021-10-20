Jenny Germano - CEO of ICS Consulting Service will join BLDV as an Independent Director.

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK: BLDV) the parent company of Harvest 360 Technologies LLC, announced today the acquisition of the business assets of ICS Consulting Service located in Denver Colorado. ICS Consulting Service provides contract compliance services, customized training, and on-site audits to cannabis operators. The company will continue to operate under the name ICS Consulting Service, with Jenny Germano as CEO.

"This acquisition will add a valuable component to the current offerings of our group" said BLDV CEO, Josh Alper "I really like Jenny's vision, experience and industry credibility. We have been working with her for more than two years now, and compliance is now driving everything we do on all levels. Combined with the recent announcement of the strategic partnership with WECO, we can now deliver complete compliant business solutions across companies within BLDV"

ICS Consulting Service was born and raised in Colorado, where six years ago, Jenny Germano took her years of dispensary and food service experience and turned it into a cannabis compliance powerhouse with the launch of ICS Consulting Service.

"BLDV has made a commitment to driving expansion and growth for ICS,' said Jenny Germano, CEO of ICS Consulting Service, "by combining networks with H360, the group has already picked up new clients in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and more. In addition, I have known Nick Murer, the CEO from WECO for many years, and the synergy that BLDV has put together with this group is strong".

Jenny, and ICS wrote the winning Compliance Sections for all the perfect scores in Illinois achieved by Harvest 360 and she has been a valuable contributor to all of the application efforts over the past two years. In 2022 ICS will launch the "Cannabis Compliance Hub". This new comprehensive cloud based platform will continue to deliver the training and expertise of ICS to the market, and will also provide an intake portal for client companies to ensure that all employees are properly onboarded into the operational training and regulatory compliance required by the company.

Blue Diamond Ventures Inc, is proud to add ICS Consulting Service as a wholly owned subsidiary and welcomes Jenny Germano to the Board of Directors. Come meet the team at MJBIZCON in Las Vegas at the WECO booth C7423, where we can introduce you to the entire suite of services and the teams that can empower and help drive your cannabis business to the future.

About BLDV:

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks to partner with individuals and companies that share a common synergy, mission and vision to enable products/services that are produced, delivered and consumed utilizing fewer natural resources, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional products on the market today. As a diversified customer, centric management holding Company; Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. seeks opportunities in medical & adult Use cannabis markets and is driven by critical thinking and the scientific method.

About ISC Consulting Service

ICS specializes in Compliance based services, such as Third-Party State Regulatory Audits, State Cannabis Policy Making, License Application Support, Technical Writing, Standard Operating Procedures Development, Compliance Operations Training, Employee Retention Solutions, Employee Onboarding, Manufacturer Food and Product Safety Certifications/ServSafe® Instructor, OSHA certified, Licensed Facility Build-out Support, HR Compliance and Operational Compliance Readiness Support.

About Harvest 360 Technologies LLC

Harvest 360 Technologies LLC is a cannabis IP development company combined with a full-service consulting and management firm that provides sustainable business development solutions

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Blue Diamond Ventures Inc.

Joshua B. Alper - 312-296-8910

www.BLDV.us

josh@repla.com

