Introduction

Space SIP (SIP) is a Play to Earn NFT RPG developed on the Binance Smart Chain platform. The game revolves around the acquisition of a legendary Spaceship and a powerful Weapon to wield. Players can send the Spaceship to mine $SIP tokens. Players may participate in combat using their assets to earn $SIP tokens. Assets are player owned NFTs minted in the BEP-721 standard which may be traded on the proprietary marketplace. NFTs are rarity-proven with Chainlink VRF.

Vision and mission statement

The Space SIP team vision is for everyone at any age to enjoy their time playing games and have their time well spent. They can even make a decent income from it! The mission of the Space SIP team is to create Fun to Play and Play to Earn games that bring joy and prosperity into the players' lives. The developers of Space SIP want players to enjoy their in-game as well as real life activities, which is why the Space SIP blockchain gaming ecosystem provides everything they need for both.

Play2Earn

Space SIP (SIP) utilizes a Play-to-Earn model by distributing $SIP through mining and game activities, giving value to player NFTs by increasing their use through future features. NFTs may be freely traded on the marketplace for $SIP tokens, which can then be traded on exchanges or converted to fiat currency.

Currently, the following earning options are available to the player:

Send spaceship NFTs to planets to mine $SIP.

Participate in combat through the use of character and weapon NFTs for $SIP.

Participate in events in-game that reward $SIP for winners.

Mint spaceships and sell them for $SiP on the marketplace.

Exchange $SIP on a DEX for currency that can be traded on an exchange such as Binance.

Marketplace

Space SIP allows the players to own their minted NFTs (characters and items). The right to sell and trade is wholly owned by the player. Space SIP implemented an in-game marketplace to make this process trustless. The player can search for ships and items that have been listed by other players, as well as list their own characters and items. The player will spend a nominal gas fee to list or delist the characters and items in the marketplace. The platform takes an exchange fee on top of the listing price. This fee goes directly into the reward pool used to give combat payouts.

