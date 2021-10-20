Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.: Tribal Rides/Xinda Actively Trading Under The Symbol Xnda

Transportation technology company completes all reporting requirements

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tribal Rides/Xinda International (OTC Pink:XNDA) is now actively trading under the symbol XNDA following the completion, submission and acceptance of all SEC required documents.

"This is a significant achievement for Tribal Rides/Xinda and our shareholders as it showcases a complete transparency and adds credibility for our access and presentation to a wide variety of public funding alternatives," explained CEO Joseph Grimes.

The announcement was presented and discussed during MoneyTV's Donald Baillargeon's interview with CEO Joseph Grimes released last week: https://vimeo.com/632116620

"We are very pleased and excited about our current trading status and to achieving additional milestones in the future," he added.

About Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc. (XNDA):

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) was founded in 2016 as a transportation technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development, and features end-to-end tracking and management of trips; seamless and connected multi-modal journeys; visualization and complex mapping, and leading transaction and scheduling technology.

