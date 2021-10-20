Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.10.2021
East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Stuttgart
20.10.21
16:25 Uhr
4,040 Euro
+0,115
+2,93 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.10.2021 | 20:25
2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2021/2022: EUR89.8 million (+14.4%) 20-Oct-2021 / 19:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2021/2022: EUR89.8 million (+14.4%)

Strasbourg (France), 20 October 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT server solutions, publishes its revenue for the first half of FY 2021/22 (from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021).

Activity in the first half of FY 2021/22 

IFRS data      H1 2021/22   H1 2020/21   Variation FY 2020/21 
In million euros 
Period        1 March 2021 - 1 March 2020 -      1 March 2020 - 
           31 August 2021 31 August 2020      28 February 2021 
Consolidated revenue 89.8      78.5      +14.4%  163.3

Note: data for the first half of 2021/22 currently being audited.

For the first half of fiscal year 2021/22 (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021), 2CRSi recorded a consolidated revenue of EUR89.8 million, an increase of +14.4% compared to the first half of FY2020/21, a performance driven by the Group's strong commercial momentum that more than offset the loss of the Blade customer[1].

It is worth noting the performance of the Escape Technology subsidiary (+75%), which specializes in visual effects as well as that of Boston Server & Storage Solutions, which grew by 55%.

The top 10 customers represented 46% of the period's revenue for a total amount of EUR41 million (compared to 49% in the first half of the previous year).

Next event: publication of H1 2021/22 results on 30 November 2021 after market close.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million. The Group today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon     Simon Derbanne     Jennifer Jullia 
Chief Operating Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70  +33 (1) 56 88 11 14   +33 (1) 56 88 11 19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] In H1 2020/21, revenue from this customer represented 13% of consolidated revenues, i.e. EUR10.1m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - CA S1 2021 EN 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1242351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1242351 20-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2021 13:52 ET (17:52 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
