CAT Strategic Metals Corporation: CAT Strategic Metals Completes Drone Mag Survey and Undertakes Airborne Geophysical Program on Burntland Project in New Brunswick to Identify Drill Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged EAGLE Geophysique Inc. ("EAGLE") to perform a geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey designed to identify structures that would allow for establishment of a diamond drill program expected to be conducted prior to the end of the current 2021 calendar and fiscal year.

This ongoing survey, known as a Quadri-Mag, is the latest generation in high precision airborne equipment. The ultra-wide horizontal and vertical gradient allows mapping of subtle changes in rock properties. The platform is towed under a helicopter for maximum ground proximity. Its 10 meter horizontal and 3 meter vertical gradient enable it to locate hydrothermal alteration similar to narrow quartz veining, kimberlite dykes and sills and other geological structural features. The passive EM equipment is capable of detecting conductors at depths greater than 1 kilometer. By measuring naturally occurring EM fields (AFMAG - audio frequencies magnetics) both discrete conductors and bulk changes in resistivity and conductivity common in geologic contacts and structures can be detected. This innovation will allow to collect and measure disseminated sulphides and important alteration systems. The geophysical program consists of a total of 970 linear Km's over a survey area of 47.55 square Kilometers.

Figure 1: CAT's Burntland project with recently completed drone mag data (Analytical Signal) and historical mineral occurrences (New Brunswick Mineral Occurrence File) which displays a strong correlation of mineral occurrences and high-mag units.

The Quadri-Mag can combine five industry-leading geophysical technologies within the same survey and is the logical extension of an initial drone airborne magnetic survey which was conducted in July and August of this year. The results of the drone survey confirmed a variety of conclusions from historical work programs dating back to the late 1960's. The relationship that was predicted with the high mag and the existing mineral occurrences is very well correlated and provides a number of significant targets for exploration (see Figure 1).

CAT's Chairman & CEO, Robert Rosner, stated "We are very pleased to undertake the airborne geophysical survey on the Burntland property that will significantly add to the data set we currently have. Once the data has been reviewed and interpreted, we will be able to conclusively determine the best target areas for our diamond drilling program, which we hope to have completed by the end of the year."

Mr. Kelly Malcolm, P.Geo (Ontario), is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regard to the neighbouring projects and historical drilling data.

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and de risking of overlooked projects situated in well-established World Class geological districts in North America. The Company is specially focused on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy point of view. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", on the OTCMarkets.com under the trading symbol "CATTF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com , by visiting the Company's website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Particular risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the ability of the company to achieve its targeted exploration outline due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with estimates of resources, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or have demonstrated economic viability as necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that additional exploration work will result in significant increases to resource estimates.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

