Bensalem, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Gyrotron Technology Inc. (GTI), an industrial process technology company, has filed a patent application for a novel method of compacting airbags. This new method utilizes the gyrotron, a very powerful source of high-frequency microwave energy.

Dr. Vlad Sklyar, GTI President, stated, "We are pleased to announce this novel development and prospective addition to our patent portfolio. Our method allows direct heating of the cushion material without heating the mold, resulting in very significant shortening of cycle time and substantial reduction of energy usage."

GTI will be exhibiting booth A216 at the Automotive Interior Expo in Novi, Michigan, from October 26 to 28, and the company looks forward to discussing its airbag technology with visitors.

The company will also be showcasing its technology for multi-layer processing of automotive interior parts technologies.





To see a short video about the company's technology for ultra-rapid heating of adhesives inside a multilayer assembly please click here.

For additional information please contact Dr. Vlad Sklyar, President, or Dr. Mike Shevelev, Technology Director, at 215-244-4740.

About Gyrotron Technology Inc. - GTI develops and markets unique processing technology solutions for a broad range of industries, including glass, semiconductors, automotive and food. These utilize the gyrotron, a very powerful source of high-frequency microwave energy, and other sources of electromagnetic energy. The solutions open new horizons, substantially enhancing productivity and cutting costs by, among other things, applying heat in a dramatically more efficient and effective manner than is possible with legacy technologies. Please visit http://www.gyrotrontech.com/ for additional information on GTI.

