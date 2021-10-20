Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) ("ApartmentLove" or the "Company"), a leading home and apartment rental marketing platform serving landlords and renters nationwide and around the world, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and consulting contract with an at arm's length Toronto-based digital marketing and consulting firm, North Equities Corp. ("North Equities") (the "Engagement").

North Equities specializes in creating general company awareness on social media and other digital platforms for growth-oriented and scalable public companies. "Delivering greater awareness and more widespread dissemination of the Company's news, North Equities will increase the reach and capacity of our marketing programs designed to educate and excite the retail community," explained Trevor Davidson - President & CEO of ApartmentLove. In signing the 6-month Engagement with North Equities and committing to $100,000 in marketing support of ApartmentLove Mr. Davidson noted, "Adding further exposure of our company to new audiences is of particular importance to our growth. As evidenced by the size of our commitment, we are very pleased to have retained North Equities to assist us in our ongoing marketing efforts."

When asked what separates North Equities from its peer group, Jason Coles - CEO of North Equities shared, "We identify as a team who grew up using social media and believe ourselves to be ahead of the curve. Sharing cool and exciting news about good and growing companies faster than traditional outlets is one example of what sets us apart." Prioritizing platforms like Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, Online Forums, YouTube, Discord, and Telegram, North Equities has a proven record of building company awareness and a respected and well-known brand in the fast-changing landscape of marketing in today's digital first and on demand environment.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of residential rental marketing services to landlords and property managers nationwide. Promoting rental properties in every major rental market in Canada and the United States, ApartmentLove has active rental listings in 30-countries on 5-continents around the world and is among the largest home and apartment finder websites online today. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the hot "PropTech" industry, ApartmentLove is executing its growth and expansion plans as promised by acquiring good assets in choice rental markets at attractive multiples.

