BOOKr Kids: BOOKR Kids Names James R. Lewis As Director Of Business Development

EdTech Industry Senior Executive To Head Business Affairs Worldwide For Leading Global Producer Of Award-Winning Digital Education Tools For Schools And Homes

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Reflecting the company's impressive growth throughout the global EdTech marketplace, BOOKR Kids has added a new executive to its senior ranks appointing James R. Lewis to serve as Director of Business Development. Headquartered in the US, Lewis will report to Dorka Horvath, Chief Executive Officer of the Budapest-based innovator in the design and production of cutting-edge digital interactive tools for grade schools and homes worldwide.

James R. Lewis

In his executive role with BOOKR Kids, Lewis will oversee the worldwide sales of BOOKR Kids' expanding portfolio of digital learning products as well as develop business partnerships with education providers and publishers in the US and international markets.

A noted educational industry senior executive James Lewis joins BOOKR Kids with an extensive background in all areas of EDTech product development, sales and marketing. He most recently served as Regional Director for GG4L/Global Grid for Learning where he worked with Superintendents, Principals and Technology leaders in K12 public and charter schools in representing the company's diverse online applications and digital solutions to schools in 17 mid-western states. His previous educational industry roles include building McGraw-Hill's High School Advanced Placement division, Western Regional Director at Elsevier responsible for the Western US and Canada, and Senior Regional Sales Manager for McGraw-Hill, and multiple consulting roles focusing on education.

"As BOOKr Kids continues its growth in all regions of the world, it is vital that our company recruits the most seasoned industry professionals to bring our unique digital educational tools and unparalleled in-house EDTech production capabilities to school systems and partners in publishing and all forms of children's entertainment. Jim Lewis brings to his new position the expertise and track record of success that will meet BOOKR Kids' continuing growth," said Horvath.

About BOOKR Kids:

Launched in Budapest in 2015 by co-founders Dorka Horvath and Dani Karanyi, BOOKR Kids creates a wide array of interactive eBooks aimed at enhancing the literacy, social and cognitive skills of growing children. The ed-tech company is fast becoming globally recognized for its innovative application of animation, narration, text highlighting and games to immerse young students in a world of fun, adventure and discovery to help develop literacy skills and instill a love for reading. In addition to developing its own original award-winning digital learning tools for the classroom, BOOKR Kids has emerged as a top global creative production resource for book publishers and educational companies seeking to create their own digital curriculum materials, from apps to full-scale digital learning platforms. BOOKR Kids is also responsible for the BOOKR Class Digital Textbook, a breakthrough educational tool that delivers a comprehensive multimedia approach to English As A Second Language (ESL) instruction.

