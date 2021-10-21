Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021
InnoCan-Chefwissenschaftler: FDA-Zulassung für Liposomen-Krebskiller!
WKN: A1H4B5 ISIN: CA74139C1023 Ticker-Symbol: 6P7 
Tradegate
20.10.21
16:46 Uhr
9,652 Euro
+0,220
+2,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4049,55420.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2021 | 00:05
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") will release third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 11th, 2021. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q3 2021 will take place Friday, November 12th, 2021 at 5:00 am PT (8:00 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com (https://www.pretivm.com/news/2021/default.aspx).

Third quarter 2021 webcast and conference call details:

Friday, November 12, 2021 at 5:00 am PT (8:00 am ET)
Webcastwww.pretivm.com (http://www.pretivm.com)
Toll Free (North America)1-800-319-4610
International and Vancouver604-638-5340

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact:

Troy Shultz
Director, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
invest@pretivm.com (mailto:invest@pretivm.com)
(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)



© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.