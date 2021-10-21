Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Pursuant to an acquisition in the public market on October 20, 2021, Mr. Brian Tingle of Vancouver, B.C. acquired ownership of 1,600,000 common shares of Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) (the "Corporation"), listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "TWR", at a price of $0.04 per common share.

Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of the common shares, Mr. Tingle owned 12,557,764 common shares of the Corporation (or approximately 9.67% of the issued and outstanding common shares (non-diluted)). Mr. Tingle now owns or controls 14,157,764 common shares (or approximately 10.90% of the issued and outstanding common shares (non-diluted)).

In the future, Mr. Tingle may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities he now owns or controls, or may continue to hold his current position.

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Tingle with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact Leah Hodges at (604) 377-0403, Corporate Secretary of the Corporation.

