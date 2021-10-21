San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Today the Healthcare Technology Report picked Darmiyan CEO Padideh Kamali-Zare in its coveted list: Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2021.



Key Takeaways:

Darmiyan CEO Padideh Kamali-Zare achievements are recognized among Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotech 2021 according to Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine's review. Biotech plays a critical role in the well-being of global society, HealthTech Report commented.

Her digital health company Darmiyan, best known for its AI-Powered BrainSee technology, which earned an FDA Breakthrough designation in May, also secured a finalist spot at UCSF Health Awards recently. Using standard, non-invasive clinical brain MRI, Darmiyan's BrainSee software can objectively measure brain health, including detecting Alzheimer's disease at the early prodromal stage, enabling timely medical interventions and care planning.

Darmiyan CEO Padideh Kamali-Zare rose above hundreds of nominations. Healthcare Tech Outlook used comprehensive analysis of professional achievements and company milestones, positive feedback from colleagues, metrics on industry influence to select her for its illustrious list, topped in 2021 by Samsung Biologics.

Darmiyan (based in San Francisco, CA) has created the first virtual microscope of brain tissue and earned FDA breakthrough status on its first medical device. The core technology is fine-tuned for the human brain and patented; it can be calibrated for other organs as well. Darmiyan was incorporated in September 2016 and backed by Y-Combinator (YC) in 2017. The Company's awards include TEDMED Hive Innovator in 2018, CABHI Innovation Award in 2019, listed in 2020 Fortune 40 Under 40 healthcare CEO, 2021 UCSF Health Awards Finalist and 2021 Healthcare Tech Report's Top 25 Women in Biotechnology. Darmiyan's 2020 seed funding round is led by the global pharmaceutical giant Eisai with participation of YC and IT-Farm.

