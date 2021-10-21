Further three-year project to provide quality-assured air monitoring data for the city

World-class environmental, engineering and strategic consulting company Ricardo will be continuing to provide key air quality monitoring and data analysis in the Middle East with a new three-year agreement.

Working in collaboration with air monitoring equipment supplier, Envirozone LLC, Ricardo will quality assure, audit and ratify data from a world class monitoring network in Saudi Arabia's capital for the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

Ricardo's Air Quality and Environment Practice Director, Sean Christiansen said: "This new contract cements Ricardo's business in Saudi Arabia; continuing to work with Envirozone LLC on behalf of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, our teams of experts will be delivering a leading edge, sustainable solution in support of the city's ambitions for continued environmental improvement."

The initial projects, which started in 2014, related to the supply, installation and maintenance of a new 17-station monitoring network. Ricardo Environment Arabia LLC was appointed to provide ongoing quality assurance and quality control services for the network, including regular monitoring equipment performance tests; critical review of collected data; and comprehensive analysis and reporting of the data generated.

The initial agreement was previously extended and now the new contract will provide a further three years' work for Ricardo.

The 17 monitoring stations, including one mobile station, each measure up to 15 pollutant species and will generate in excess of 3.5 million hourly data points throughout the contract, all of which will be validated using Ricardo's powerful Modus data processing software by the expert team. To ensure long-term benefits are delivered by the project, beyond the life of the agreement, a parallel comprehensive programme of knowledge transfer and training will be provided by Ricardo Environment Arabia LLC to the RCRC's air quality team.

Ricardo has been at the forefront of air quality measurements and the associated quality assurance and control of those data for more than five decades.

Ricardo Middle East Director Akin Adamson said: "The methodologies and procedures developed by Ricardo are recognised internationally as best practice and have been introduced throughout the world. We look forward to our continued significant expansion in the Middle East region as environmental agendas continue to advance rapidly."

