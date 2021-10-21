Synergy and the Western Australian Government unveiled the Kwinana Battery Energy Storage System, a major step in the integration of renewables in the region

NHOA (Paris:NHOA)(NHOA:PA, formerly Engie EPS) is pleased to announce that Synergy and the Western Australian Government have unveiled a flagship energy storage project to be realised in Kwinana, Western Australia, with NHOA's battery storage technology. The signing of this Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract had been announced by NHOA in its 4 October 2021 Trading Update and its value included in the Backlog and Contracts Secured1

Synergy, Western Australia's state-owned electricity generator and retailer, has selected NHOA for the delivery of a 100MW/200MWh battery storage facility to be located at the Kwinana Power Station site, to provide additional security and stability to Western Australian's power system.

The Kwinana Battery Energy Storage System project will represent the first major grid-connected battery energy storage system in Western Australia, a major step in the commitment of the state government to facilitate the integration of renewables on the grid for a cleaner future as part of the Energy Transformation Strategy.

The Kwinana system will absorb excess renewable generation and will provide essential system services to stabilise the grid.

"This new project is yet another confirmation of NHOA's new growth path under the Masterplan10x, and the excellence of our teams coupled with an unparalleled technology" said Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group.

"We are grateful to Synergy for selecting NHOA for this landmark project" commented Giuseppe Artizzu, CEO of Global Business Line Storage and NHOA General Manager, "Joining the TCC family has decisively boosted our ambitions and operational capabilities in the wider Asia Pacific region, and we trust that this result is just the beginning of NHOA's affirmation in the region."

The project was developed by NHOA's Global Business Line Storage, which is actively working in the Australian territory to support the rapidly increasing quantity of renewable energy generated through both on- and off-grid applications. As of today, more than 50GWh over 50 projects are being developed in Australia and that represents a tangible ground for NHOA's development in the Asia Pacific Region.

The Kwinana Battery Energy Storage System project will be delivered by NHOA on a full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. For the deployment of the project, NHOA will leverage its core technologies and intellectual property, including Prophet EMS, amongst other innovative technologies from major suppliers, and will work collaboratively with Australian power infrastructure specialist GenusPlus Group, in charge of the onsite installation and interconnection of the system.

The project is already in execution and is expected to become operational by the end of 2022.

A dedicated investor conference call is scheduled on 21 October 2021 at 8:00am CET, dial-in and the presentation will be available on NHOA's corporate website: nhoa.energy

1 With respect to the contract value, and irrespective of any other reference in the public domain coming from sources other than NHOA, its contribution to NHOA's Backlog and Contracts Secured is included in the Trading Update issued on 4 October 2021.

