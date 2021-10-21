Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
InnoCan-Chefwissenschaftler: FDA-Zulassung für Liposomen-Krebskiller!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Xetra
20.10.21
17:35 Uhr
5,065 Euro
-0,023
-0,45 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0625,09207:27
5,0875,12520.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2021 | 07:05
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia to publish third-quarter and January-September 2021 report on 28 October 2021

Press Release

Nokia to publishthird-quarter and January-September 2021 report on 28 October2021

21 October 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia willpublishitsthird-quarter and January-September2021results on 28 October2021 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The financial report willbe made available on the Nokia websiteimmediatelyafter publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. A video interview summarizing the key points of our Q3 results will also be published on the website. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete report with tables.

Analystwebcast

  • Nokia's video webcast will begin on 28 October 2021 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time. The video webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.
  • The video webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials).
  • A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials).
  • Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


NOKIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.