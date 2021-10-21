Orange Belgium: Solid EBITDAaL growth on the back of strong mobile commercial momentum and continuous cost management

Press release
Embargo until 21 October 2021 at 7:00 am
Regulated information - Inside information
Financial information for the third quarter of 2021 and first nine months of 2021
Solid EBITDAaL growth on the back of strong mobile commercial momentum
and continuous cost management
- Mobile postpaid customer base +3.9% yoy / Cable customer base +25.5% yoy
- Q3 Revenues +3.3% yoy / Q3 Retail service revenues +4.8% yoy
- Q3 EBITDAaL+8.1% yoy (YTD '21: +8.5%)
|Q3 Operational Highlights
|Orange Belgium: key operating figures
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2021
|change
|Mobile postpaid customer base (in '000)
|2 615
|2 718
|3.9%
|Net adds (in '000)
|21
|37
|75.8%
|Mobile only postpaid ARPO (€ per month)
|20.5
|20.5
|-0.3%
|Cable customer base (in '000)
|305
|382
|25.5%
|Net adds (in '000)
|17
|17
|-1.1%
|B2C convergent ARPO (€ per month)
|75.4
|73.1
|-3.1%
|Q3 Financial Highlights
|Orange Belgium Group: key financial figures
|reported
|reported
|reported
|reported
|in €m
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2021
|change
|9M 2020
|9M 2021
|change
|Revenues
|335.3
|346.3
|3.3%
|971.9
|1 002.1
|3.1%
|Retail service revenues
|230.6
|241.7
|4.8%
|676.4
|702.5
|3.9%
|EBITDAaL
|89.4
|96.7
|8.1%
|237.6
|257.9
|8.5%
|margin as % of revenues
|26.7%
|27.9%
|126 bp
|24.4%
|25.7%
|129 bp
|eCapex1
|-41.9
|-40.2
|-4.1%
|-106.8
|-121.5
|13.8%
|Operating cash flow2
|47.5
|56.5
|18.9%
|130.7
|136.3
|4.3%
|Net financial debt
|135.3
|63.3
|135.3
|63.3
- eCapex excluding licence fees. In Q1 and Q3 2021 Orange Belgium paid 10.9 million euros on licence fees each quarter.
- Operating cash flow defined as EBITDAaL - eCapex excluding licence fees
Xavier Pichon, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
Orange Belgium maintained solid commercial performance over the third quarter supported by the recent enhancements to the Go portfolio and the continuous growth of our convergence offers.
In addition, Orange Belgium continues to differentiate itself in the market while extending the range of value propositions to satisfy customers' constantly changing needs.
We successfully launched Orange TV Lite, enabling customers to stream OTT, without having to pay a full TV subscription or needing a set-top box and hey! our new 100% digital brand, targeting ultra-connected customers leading completely digitally oriented lives.
Antoine Chouc, Chief Financial Officer, stated:
Our positive commercial results also delivered corresponding financial performance. Our revenues have increased 3.3% in comparison to last year mainly supported by higher retail service revenues as well as growth in wholesale revenues.
The combination of increased retail service revenues and continuous cost management has resulted in outstanding EBITDAaL for this quarter. Regarding eCapex, we expect a catch-up in the last quarter of the year.
Given these results, and the improved health context, we expect to slightly exceed our EBITDAaL guidance. Revenue and eCapex guidance remain unchanged.
Attachment
- ENG OBEL_ER_2021 Q3 FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/668363c5-b8e3-4d8b-9c40-0529c4e36019)