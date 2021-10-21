- (PLX AI) - Telia Q3 sales SEK 21,271 million vs. estimate SEK 20,880 million.
|Telia Q3 Profit Down On Weak Sales; Backs FY21 Outlook
|07:10
|Telia Q3 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 7,806 Million vs. Estimate SEK 7,840 Million
|Telia announces HBO Max distribution
|Invitation to the presentation of Telia Company's Q3 results 2021
|VMware, Inc.: Telia Company Partners with VMware to Accelerate Its Cloud-Native Journey
|A cloud-native architecture is fundamental to the success of deploying 5G networks. Leading service providers are cloudifying their networks from core to edge to radio access network (RAN) to achieve...
|TELIA COMPANY AB
|3,620
|+0,01 %