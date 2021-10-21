- (PLX AI) - F-Secure Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 8.3 million vs. estimate EUR 6.6 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 11 million vs. estimate EUR 9.7 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.04 vs. estimate EUR 0.03
- • Outlook unchanged: Revenue from corporate security products is expected to grow at a high single-digit rate
- • Revenue from cyber security consulting is expected to grow but uncertainty remains due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- • Revenue from consumer security is expected to grow approximately at the same rate as in 2020
- • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain approximately at the previous year's level (EUR 35.7 million)
