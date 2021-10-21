Juniper Research is pleased to announce that the 2022 Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards are open!

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the fast-paced mobile communications market; following a year of unparalleled innovation. This year's Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards cover the following categories:

Enterprise Telco Innovation

Best Carrier Billing Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Steering of Roaming Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best RCS Provider (Platinum Gold)

Best Mobile Video Solution (Platinum)

Best CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Conversational AI Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Conversational Commerce Solution (Platinum Gold)

CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) Provider of the Year (Platinum Gold)

Operator Network Innovation

Best Digital Transformation Project in Telco (Platinum)

Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year (Platinum Gold)

Best Operator 5G Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Cellular IoT Initiative (Platinum Gold)

Best 5G Roaming Service Provider (Platinum Gold)

Security Fraud Innovation

Best Robocall Mitigation Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Mobile Identity Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best SMS Firewall (Platinum Gold)

Best Financial Clearing Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Flash Call Authentication Solution (Platinum)

Judges' Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products, the Judges' Choice awards assess people and companies that contribute the most to telecommunications industry.

Mover Shaker in Telco Innovation

Excellence in Telco Innovation

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/telco-innovation

Entries close on the 3rd December, before being assessed by Juniper Research's expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on the 25th January 2022.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005940/en/

Contacts:

For further details contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com