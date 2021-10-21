Regulatory News:

Vitura (Paris:VTR) announces that it has completed the acquisition of the Office Kennedy property, a building with a surface area of nearly 10,000 sq.m located along the banks of the Seine in the heart of Paris' 16th arrondissement

The €97 million acquisition was financed by a capital increase in the amount of €31 million completed in October 2021 and a bank loan from Société Générale of approximately €66 million.

"This new acquisition is aligned with our value creation strategy and strengthens our foothold in Paris. Vitura now has two adjoining buildings with a total surface area of almost 34,000 sq.m," said Jérôme Anselme, Chief Executive Officer of Vitura

Vitura was advised by SAS Noter, Linklaters, Taj and Théop for the acquisition; Société Générale, BNP Paribas, Fidal and Allen Overy for the capital increase; and SAS Noter and DLA Piper for the bank financing. The transaction was carried out by BNP Paribas Real Estate, and Strategies and Corp.

A presentation of the asset is available on the Company's website (www.vitura.com) in the Newsroom section.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura (formerly Cegereal) is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,455 million at June 30, 2021 (excluding transfer duties). Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification. Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €603 million at October 21st, 2021.

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

