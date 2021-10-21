BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

TO: RNS

FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE:21 October 2021

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021, at an increased rate of 0.375 pence per share. This is a 7.1 per cent increase on the previous monthly property income distribution of 0.35 pence per share.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date 11 November 2021

15 November 2021

30 November 2021



All enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051