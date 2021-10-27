BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, October 20
TO: RNS
FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE:27 October 2021
Dividend Declaration
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021, at an increased rate of 0.375 pence per share. This is a 7.1 per cent increase on the previous monthly property income distribution of 0.35 pence per share.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
|Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Pay Date
|11 November 2021
12 November 2021
30 November 2021
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051