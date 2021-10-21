DJ AEW UK REIT plc: NAV Update and Dividend Declaration

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: NAV Update and Dividend Declaration 21-Oct-2021

21 October 2021

AEW UK REIT Plc

NAV Update and Dividend Declaration

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) (the "Company"), which directly owns a diversified portfolio of 35 regional UK commercial property assets, announces its unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") and interim dividend for the three-month period ended 30 September 2021.

Highlights

-- Interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the three months ended 30 September 2021, in line with thetargeted annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share.

-- NAV of GBP174.29 million or 110.01 pence per share as at 30 September 2021 (30 June 2021: GBP169.69 millionor 107.11 pence per share).

-- NAV total return of 4.58% for the quarter (30 June 2021 quarter: 10.04%).

-- EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS") for the quarter of 1.30 pence (30 June 2021 quarter: 2.14 pence).

-- Sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstokefor GBP5.86 million. The sales prices achieved were 1.9x and 1.7x the purchase prices respectively.

-- The Company remains conservatively geared with a loan to NAV ratio of 28.97% (30 June 2021: 29.76%). Atthe quarter end, the Company had a cash balance of GBP15.16 million and GBP9.50 million of its loan facility availableto draw up to the maximum 35% Loan to NAV at drawdown. Following completion of the sale of Wella Warehouse,Basingstoke, on 15 October 2021, the Company's cash balance is GBP20.06 million, all else equal.

-- For the rental quarter commencing on 29 September 2021, 89% of rent has been collected or is expected tobe received under monthly payment plans prior to quarter end. The remainder of rents owed will continue to bepursued.

Alex Short, Portfolio Manager, AEW UK REIT, commented:

"Following its highest quarterly valuation increase since IPO last quarter (30 June 2021 quarter: 7.47% on a like-for-like basis), the portfolio has again generated strong capital growth, with valuations increasing by 3.11% on a like-for-like basis. As with the previous quarter, this was largely driven by the performance of the industrial assets in the portfolio which saw a like-for-like increase of 4.33% and make up 55.5% of the portfolio as at 30 September 2021. This has again partly been driven by yield compression, but we have also seen our ERVs move on as a result of continued strong occupier demand, supported by a compelling asset management story. We have also seen good performance at our office holding in Bristol, with two recent lettings at above ERV moving the valuation onwards. Our office park at Oxford continues to perform well with its transition to life sciences/medical use, a sector which is seeing particularly strong investor demand. After a tumultuous period for the retail sector, we have seen valuations stabilise this quarter, with our valuations increasing by 1.36% on a like-for-like basis, particularly driven by our new retail warehousing holding in Shrewsbury.

Over the summer, the Company decided to sell two of its strong performing industrial holdings which have delivered excellent returns to AEWU shareholders over the last few years (Units 16 & 16A, Langthwaite Industrial Estate in South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse in Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million). The value of the properties had climbed considerably, and these sales allowed us to realise a profit, exceeding both the prevailing valuations and the prices AEWU paid at acquisition. The sale of South Kirkby, which completed in August, was 31% ahead of the March 2021 valuation and 87% ahead of its purchase price. Basingstoke, which completed recently on 15th October, was 35% and 72% above the March 2021 valuation and purchase price respectively. The combined total of these sales (GBP16.7 million) will be reinvested into exciting opportunities that we are seeing in the market.

The Company's EPRA EPS was 1.30 pence for the quarter, providing a dividend cover of 65% (30 June 2021: 2.14 pence and 107%). During the quarter, the Company made a prudent provision against service charge arrears on the ongoing remedial works in Blackpool, which amount to 0.27 pence per share. The Company also continues to incur vacancy costs at its property in Glasgow where contracts have been exchanged for sale. The Blackpool and Glasgow properties are temporarily restricting the Company's earnings. Following the planned sale of Glasgow in December 2021 and completion of the works at Blackpool in early 2022, we expect the cost overhead to fall, leading to an increase in the EPRA EPS.

In the coming quarters, the Company's earnings will also benefit from new acquisitions as well as the completion of asset management initiatives. We currently have an attractive retail warehouse opportunity under offer and expect to complete imminently.

We are very encouraged by continuing improvements in rent collection levels, which now stand at over 99% for each quarter since the onset of the pandemic (excluding current quarter).

The Company has GBP15.16 million of cash and GBP9.50 million of its loan facility available to draw up to the maximum 35% Loan to NAV at drawdown, which will allow us to take advantage of further attractive opportunities in the market. Following completion of the sale of Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke, on 15 October 2021, the Company's cash balance is GBP20.06 million, all else equal. The Company's share price was 102.80 pence as at 30 September 2021 (30 June 2021: 96.00 pence) and we hope that continued improvement in economic conditions will bring about the return of a share price premium to NAV."

Valuation movement

As at 30 September 2021, the Company owned investment properties with a fair value of GBP206.69 million. The like-for-like valuation increase for the quarter of GBP6.24 million (3.11%) is broken down as follows by sector:

Sector Valuation 30 September 2021 Like-for-like valuation movement for the quarter GBP million % GBP million % Industrial 114.72 55.50 4.76 4.33 Office 39.95 19.33 0.95 2.44 Retail 39.47 19.10 0.53 1.36 Other 12.55 6.07 0.00 0.00 Total 206.69 100.0 6.24 3.11

Net Asset Value

The Company's unaudited NAV at 30 September 2021 was GBP174.29 million, or 110.01 pence per share. This reflects an increase of 2.71% compared with the NAV per share at 30 June 2021. The Company's NAV total return, which includes the interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021, was 4.58% for the three-month period ended 30 September 2021.

Pence per share GBP million NAV at 1 July 2021 107.11 169.69 Portfolio acquisition costs (0.01) (0.01) Profit on sale of investments 0.90 1.42 Capital expenditure (0.02) (0.04) Valuation change in property portfolio 2.70 4.28 Valuation change in derivatives 0.03 0.05 Income earned for the period 2.63 4.17 Expenses and net finance costs for the period (1.33) (2.10) Interim dividend paid (2.00) (3.17) NAV at 30 September 2021 110.01 174.29

The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares has been calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards. It incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 30 September 2021 and income for the period, but does not include a provision for the interim dividend for the three-month period to 30 September 2021.

Dividend

Dividend declaration

The Company today announces an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021. The dividend payment will be made on 19 November 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 29 October 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 28 October 2021.

The dividend of 2.00 pence per share will be designated 1.50 pence per share as an interim property income distribution ("PID") and 0.50 pence per share as an interim ordinary dividend ("non-PID").

The Company has now paid a 2.00 pence quarterly dividend for 24 consecutive quarters1, representing an unbroken record since IPO.

1For the period 1 November 2017 to 31 December 2017, a pro rata dividend of 1.33 pence per share was paid for this 2 month period, following a change in the accounting period.

The EPRA EPS for the three-month period to 30 September 2021 was 1.30 pence (30 June 2021: 2.14 pence).

Dividend outlook

It remains the Company's intention to continue to pay dividends in line with its dividend policy and this will be kept under review given the current COVID-19 situation. In determining future dividend payments, regard will be given to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually, which will remain a key consideration.

Financing

Equity

The Company's share capital consists of 158,774,746 Ordinary Shares, of which 350,000 are currently held by the Company as treasury shares.

Debt

The Company had borrowings of GBP50.50 million at 30 September 2021, producing a Loan to NAV ratio of 28.97% and allowing a further GBP9.50 million of the remaining facility to be drawn up to the maximum 35% Loan to Value at drawdown.

